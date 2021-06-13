"Throwing Shade At Pep", "Very Interesting Comment" - Raheem Sterling Leaves Many Man City Fans Guessing After England Interview

Raheem Sterling has left many Manchester City fans guessing, after one particular comment made during a post-match interview while away at the European Championships on Sunday.

The 26 year-old was speaking live with BBC Sport, in the aftermath of England's 1-0 win over Croatia in their European Championship opener at Wembley.

The Manchester City forward scored the winning goal following brilliant work from Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, and capped off a remarkable week for the winger after being awarded an MBE on Friday night.

Speaking during a post-match interview with broadcasters at Wembley Stadium, Raheem Sterling has left some City fans guessing with a comment on his low goalscoring record with his club side last season.

When asked about his goal, and the comparison to his lack of goals under Pep Guardiola last season, Raheem Sterling beamed with confidence and referenced one factor or in his words, "a lot" of factors.

Sterling said, "Honestly, there's a lot of different reasons why I haven't scored for my club [Manchester City], but that's totally irrelevant now. I'm here with England, I'm enjoying my football, and that's the most important thing - I'm just happy to score!"

Manchester City fans have reacted in their numbers on social media and have made several guesses as to what or more, who Raheem Sterling is referring to with several suggesting that this could mean there could be a problem with Pep Guardiola.

Here's how a number of Manchester City supporters and football fans have reacted to the comments on Twitter:

