    December 10, 2021
    "Thursday Night Football", "Europa League Awaits" - Several Man City Fans React to Ferran Torres Fitness Update Amid January Exit Links

    Several Manchester City fans have taken to social media to react to Ferran Torres potentially returning to action in the coming weeks as he recovers from a foot fracture suffered on international duty.
    Torres has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish giants over the past month, with reliable sources close to the Premier League champions confirming that the 21-year-old is keen to swap Manchester for Catalonia in January.

    The Spain international, who signed for Manchester City from Valencia in 2020, has emerged as one of the brightest young forwards across the continent on the back of a league-winning campaign under Pep Guardiola and starring at the European Championships in the summer.

    In the absence of a recognised striker in the ranks at the Etihad Stadium, Torres has often proved to be key for his side down the middle, having netted 16 times in 43 appearances across all competitions for the Sky Blues.

    After making a bright start to the season, the attacker suffered a metatarsal injury in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League in October, which has kept him sidelined since.

    However, in a new post on Instagram, Torres shared an image of himself back on the City Football Academy pitches, which could indicate that a return to action is not far away for the Spaniard, who has scored three goals for Manchester City since August.

    A potential return to first-team training on the back of spending time in November engaging in individual sessions could hand a major boost to Guardiola, with his side set to play six times in the next 20 days.

    However, amid the ongoing transfer speculation linking Torres with a January switch to Barcelona, a section of Manchester City fans have expressed that they aren't all that keen to see the Spaniard back featuring for his current side.

    A series of club supporters even appeared to mock the £21 million signing for his desire to play for an underwhelming Barcelona side, who were eliminated to the Europa League this week after failing to qualify for the knockout stages of this season's Champions League.

    "Thursday Night Football", "Europa League Awaits" - Several Man City Fans React to Ferran Torres Fitness Update Amid January Exit Links

