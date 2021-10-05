Timeframe on Liam Delap’s Man City Return Revealed Following ‘Significant’ Injury

Manchester City starlet Liam Delap will not be rushed back to action following his expected return from the sidelines before Christmas, according to a new report.

The 18-year-old has struggled for fitness since the start of the season - missing the opening six weeks of the 2021/22 campaign with an injury he picked up during the summer.

Delap registered 30 goals and six assists in 27 appearances across all competitions last term, including his first senior goal for City in their 2-1 victory over Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

It was reported recently that the English striker had ‘suffered a setback’ in his bid to return to full fitness, and while further details on the type of injury and its extent are yet to be revealed, it remains to be seen if the forward has just aggravated a previous foot issue.

According to MCFCReserves&Academy, City's medical team are hopeful of Delap returning to action prior to Christmas, which provides a vague idea as to when the attacker will have recovered from his latest injury setback.

It has further been mentioned that Delap, who missed the City U-23's recent clashes against PSG and Derby, will not be rushed back to action, with the City staff wanting to ease the teenager back into the fold as he was just recently on the verge of full fitness.

Having made just three appearances so far this season, the youngster's minutes will most certainly be carefully managed as City EDS coach Brian Barry-Murphy has been handed a long list of injuries to key players in recent weeks, with Delap reported to have suffered a 'significant injury'.

A route to the first-team setup was thought to be much easier for Delap this season, owing to the absence of a classical number nine in the senior squad following the departure of Sergio Aguero to Barcelona in June.

After being heavily linked with a loan move away from his boyhood club in the summer, Delap has struggled to get going after a breakthrough campaign for the U-23's, whom he led to Premier League 2 glory for the first time in their history.

However, the Winchester-born star, who featured in his side's EFL Trophy clash against Doncaster Rovers a few weeks ago, will need to display signs of encouragement if he desires to be integrated into Pep Guardiola's side this season.

