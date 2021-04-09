"To come out with a victory is more evidence..." - Man City manager Pep Guardiola heaps praise on the mentality of his team

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola feels that his, and his squad’s motivations are perfectly in sync to achieve great things this season, during a conversation for the official pre-match programme ahead of Saturday's clash with Leeds United.

The Etihad club find themselves still alive in all four competitions this season, and according to the Catalan manager, everybody within the Manchester City squad is motivated to fight on all fronts.

"I have a group of players who share the same commitment and drive I do. I see it in training, I feel it when we have team meetings – they want success and will do whatever they can to achieve it. It’s a pleasure being the manager of this team", said Guardiola.

According to the Manchester City coach, that drive and commitment is what can see his team get past Borussia Dortmund and qualify for the club’s first UEFA Champions League semi-final since 2016.

"A difficult match [vs Borussia Dortmund]. To come out with a victory is more evidence that my team has fight & determination to succeed. That's something I'll never negotiate. My players/staff know it. No matter what competition & opponent, we play to win."

Manchester City will undoubtedly face a gruelling schedule throughout April and into May if they are to truly compete on all fronts. However, it appears that Pep Guardiola and his squad are ready for the fight.

