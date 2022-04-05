"Today the Manager Was So Clever" - Pep Guardiola Provides Insight into Second-Half Triple Substitution

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted he got his substitutions right in the Blues' 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this evening.

Guardiola's side were faced with a stubborn opponent on Tuesday evening in the UEFA Champions League, with quarter-final opponents Atletico Madrid operating with ten men behind the ball for most of the proceedings.

However, a late Kevin De Bruyne goal, which was assisted by Phil Foden, was the Spanish club's undoing.

Foden - along with Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus - entered the game as substitutes only two minutes before the goal, vindicating Pep Guardiola's decision to make wholesale changes to his attacking force.

"A lot [he is satisfied], we played an incredible top side, difficult to face. A good result, we had chances to score a second and third but we know. A tough opponent and we decide in Madrid. "The guys were playing well but we know Gabriel and Phil have a special energy and Jack the quality to keep playing the ball. Today the manager was so clever."



Guardiola went on to say, "All the managers when we make the substitution is we believe it will be better. Sometimes it doesn't work. If it works it's good. If it doesn't work, it's a mistake.

"We had to be focused, it's not easy to face a team with a lot of experience in this competition.

The Catalan concluded, "We will go there to score and try to win. We will see what happens. Now we have five days to prepare for Liverpool and after just three days for Madrid."

Guardiola and his players will look ahead to the second and decisive leg of the tie in Madrid, however, they will first have to deal with the mighty task of welcoming Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a pivotal Premier League showdown.

That is, of course, just a week before an FA Cup semi-final clash with the Merseyside outfit at Wembley Stadium.

