NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

"Today was THE important game!" - Pep Guardiola emphasises priority on Premier League instead of Tottenham clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has stated that Wednesday evening’s Premier League match against Aston Villa was their crucial game this week - and that includes Saturday’s Carabao Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has stated that Wednesday evening’s Premier League match against Aston Villa was their crucial game this week - and that includes Saturday’s Carabao Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Pep Guardiola’s men left Villa Park as 2-1 winners, leaving them with only eight more points needed to wrap up their third Premier League title in four years.

Manchester City currently find themselves in the midst of a crucial stretch of games, with a trophy on the line almost every 72 hours.

However, Pep Guardiola was quick to acknowledge just how important his side’s victory in Birmingham was.

READ MORE: How Man City players reacted to Super League exit

READ MORE: UEFA president shows 'delight' at Man City decision

"Today was THE important game. Of course, trying to win the League Cup for a fourth time in a row, today was the important game," said Pep Guardiola, as relayed by BBC’s Mike Minay.

The Manchester City manager was very pleased with his team after the impressive victory.

"We played so good. After 10 against 11 and after Cash was sent off, it was a really good performance. The Premier League is the most important title to win.

READ MORE: Leaked 2021/2022 Man City home kit

READ MORE: Kevin de Bruyne provides statement on Super League proposal

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will now travel to Wembley Stadium this weekend, for the second time in just seven days, with the opportunity to claim their fourth League Cup title in a row.

The Blues will be looking to avoid replicating their disappointing performance at the hands of Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final last weekend. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_33061606
News

"Today was THE important game!" - Pep Guardiola emphasises priority on Premier League instead of Tottenham clash

sipa_33062536
News

"He's becoming a SERIOUS player..." - Pep Guardiola heaps praise on attacking star after Aston Villa performance

1002168268
News

Pep Guardiola provides crucial injury update on Kevin De Bruyne ahead of the Carabao Cup final

1002260702
News

"In the end, football won." - Fernandinho reacts to Man City leaving the European Super League

1002168268
News

Kevin de Bruyne ankle injury 'looking better every day' - possible return for Tottenham clash, while PSG remains alternative target

WhatsApp Image 2021-04-21 at 19.16.46
Match Coverage

Bernardo Silva replaces Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling benched! - Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Team News)

39912260
News

"We made a mistake and we sincerely apologise..." - Man City issue letter of apology to fans following European Super League decision

sipa_33036965
News

Sheikh Mansour makes decision on ownership of Man City after European Super League collapse