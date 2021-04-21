"Today was THE important game!" - Pep Guardiola emphasises priority on Premier League instead of Tottenham clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has stated that Wednesday evening’s Premier League match against Aston Villa was their crucial game this week - and that includes Saturday’s Carabao Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Pep Guardiola’s men left Villa Park as 2-1 winners, leaving them with only eight more points needed to wrap up their third Premier League title in four years.

Manchester City currently find themselves in the midst of a crucial stretch of games, with a trophy on the line almost every 72 hours.

However, Pep Guardiola was quick to acknowledge just how important his side’s victory in Birmingham was.

"Today was THE important game. Of course, trying to win the League Cup for a fourth time in a row, today was the important game," said Pep Guardiola, as relayed by BBC’s Mike Minay.

The Manchester City manager was very pleased with his team after the impressive victory.

"We played so good. After 10 against 11 and after Cash was sent off, it was a really good performance. The Premier League is the most important title to win.”

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will now travel to Wembley Stadium this weekend, for the second time in just seven days, with the opportunity to claim their fourth League Cup title in a row.

The Blues will be looking to avoid replicating their disappointing performance at the hands of Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final last weekend.

