"Together With Manchester City" - Bayern Munich Star and Former Etihad Winger Leroy Sane Reveals Challengers for Champions League

Former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has revealed the sides he considers are the favourites to win the Champions League this season, with Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Chelsea all set to challenge, according to the Germany international.

Despite having dominated the English top-flight under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola, Manchester City are yet to break their European hoodoo as they are still searching for their first-ever Champions League title.

After a series of disappointing premature exits in the knockout stages of Europe's elite club competition since 2017, the Premier League champions came just short in the final against Chelsea in May, where they suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat against Thomas Tuchel's side in Porto.

Guardiola, whose tactics in crunch European ties have often come under the microscope after his side's recurring setbacks in the Champions League, is yet to guide Manchester City over the line in a competition where Lady Luck hasn't smiled on his star-studded squad.

Manchester City made their comfortably past the group-stage this season, as they finished as winners of Group A ahead of PSG, who have been tagged by many as the favourites to win the Champions League this season.

Former Manchester City attacker Leroy Sane has admitted that the Sky Blues are right up there with the favourites to claim European glory this term, with Guardiola hoping to win his first Champions League title since 2011.

In a new interview with German outlet BILD am SONNTAG, the 25-year-old said: "At the moment, together with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, I see us (Bayern Munich) as the strongest in Europe," as quoted by iMiaSanMia.

"However, the form can change quickly towards the end of the season."

Sane, who signed for Manchester City in an initial £37 million move from Schalke in 2016, bagged 39 goals and 45 assists in 135 appearances across all competitions during a four-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

Bayern Munich signed the German for a reported fee of £54.8 million in the summer of 2020, where he has formed a deadly partnership in attack with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra