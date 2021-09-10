"Tomorrow We'll Decide" - Pep Guardiola To Make Late Call On Brazilian Duo's Involvement

Pep Guardiola has revealed that he'll decide on Saturday whether Ederson and Gabriel Jesus will feature in Manchester City's Premier League match against Leicester City.

Manchester City, who have won two of their opening three Premier League matches, return to action on Saturday, with a trip to the King Power Stadium to face Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City.

However, Pep Guardiola will potentially be without Ederson and Gabriel Jesus for Saturday's match, with the Blues thought to be one of several Premier League clubs effected by FIFA's sanctions on a number of South American players.

The Premier League unanimously decided to refuse to release players to UK Government "Red List" countries for the recent international break, preventing a number of Premier League stars from representing their countries.

The Brazilian FA had reportedly requested that FIFA impose "five day restrictions" on the players who didn't play in the recent World Cup qualifiers.

As a result of this, City would potentially have travelled to the Midlands without goalkeeper Ederson and in-form forward Gabriel Jesus, with Jesus having registered three assists and one goal in his last two Premier League appearances.

But, a report by The Sun on Friday, suggested that Premier League clubs have jointly decided to ignore FIFA's imposed sanctions and will play their supposedly banned players this weekend.

Asked about whether this was the case in his pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola said that:

"We are going to wait tomorrow. Right now I think they are going to play because I don't have other instructions. I don't know about all the clubs going together, this kind of situation I am not a big fan, everyone thinks for themselves."

"For my experience, what I heard, the Premier League made a meeting of CEOs saying 'we are going to do it' then after that people go for what is the best for themselves."

"I don't trust much in that. We will wait for Fifa and the Premier League and after tomorrow we decide," the Catalan concluded.

