"Too Difficult!" - Premier League Defender Names Man City Pair as Strongest Opponents

Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon has declared Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez as the hardest challenge he's faced since arriving in the Premier League in 2020.

A host of opponents have had to face the wrath of City's right-sided threats over recent seasons, which has boasted a wealth of talent since Pep Guardiola's arrival to the club five years ago.

Kyle Walker joined the Premier League champions in 2017 from Tottenham, going on to win each of the first two league titles he competed for in Manchester as well as a subsequent crown last term - impressing over the years with his frightening physical attributes.

Riyad Mahrez has recreated the form that saw him pick up the PFA Player of the Year award in 2016 after settling in during a period where he had to fight to earn his place in the City side - as the Algeria international has so far recorded 47 goals and 39 assists in the east side of Manchester.

In a recent interview, Tottenham full-back Reguilon spoke about the toughest opponents he has come across since his move to the north London side from Real Madrid in 2019.

The Spain international said: "Against Man City, but not one player. (Kyle) Walker and (Riyad) Mahrez - too difficult," as quoted by The Mirror.

Walker and Mahrez have often been Pep Guardiola's preferred pair down the right side at the Etihad Stadium, making it no surprise as to why many opposing defenders consider them a difficult duo to face up against.

In his first meeting with Manchester City after joining Spurs, Reguilon got the better of Mahrez, earning a prize from former manager Jose Mourinho in doing so, but the next time around wasn't such plain sailing for the 24-year-old.

City's wide men ran the left-back ragged in last season's Carabao Cup final at Wembley, with Pep Guardiola's men taking home the trophy for a fourth consecutive season courtesy of Aymeric Laporte's second-half header.

Tottenham's opening-day league win over Manchester City this season came too early for Walker, who was still recovering after his exploits with England at the European Championships.

However, with Joao Cancelo performing impressively at left-back this campaign, there is a chance that Walker and Mahrez could renew their battle with Reguilon in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium in February.

