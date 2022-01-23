Top European Manager 'Touted' as Pep Guardiola's Successor

Erik ten Hag has been 'touted' as the man tasked with taking over Pep Guardiola as manager when he leaves Manchester City.

With Pep Guardiola’s contract at Manchester City set to run out in 2023, the million-dollar question remains, which manager will be the successor to the Spaniard after his departure.

The Catalan coach has won ten trophies in his five full seasons at the Etihad Stadium, and looks on course to win his fourth Premier League title in his sixth season in charge at the club.

It would be an understatement to suggest that the 51-year old’s exit will be a tough act to follow for any future City manager.

As per a report by the Mirror’s Simon Mullock, current Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is a name that is understood to have been 'touted' as Pep Guardiola’s successor at Manchester City.

It has also been reported that ten Hag is represented by SEG, much like Guardiola’s brother and agent, Pere.

Considering the Dutch manager was at the helm of Bayern Munich’s reserve team during the Sky Blues boss’ time in Germany, the pair have worked in tandem.

In addition to this, ten Hag shares Guardiola’s philosophy, originated by Dutch icon Johan Cruyff’s footballing principles.

With the Ajax coach’s contract set to expire at the exact same time as Guardiola’s current deal at the Etihad, the stars could potentially align as the Premier League champions keep an eye out for a replacement.

However, the Spanish coach’s statements in his recent press conference before his side’s 1-1 draw against Southampton did insinuate that he would be open to a dialogue with the club officials about potentially extending his stay in Manchester.

While there is no confirmation about Manchester City’s managerial situation in 2023, it would be a safe bet to assume one of the most well-run clubs in Europe will take the right decision.

