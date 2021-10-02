Top Five Man City Premier League Victories Against Liverpool - Ranked

Ahead of a heavyweight clash with Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, City Xtra take a look back at Manchester City's best five Premier League wins over the Reds since 2008.

After making a relatively slow start to the new season, Pep Guardiola's side have the opportunity to go top of the pile for the first time since claiming their third league title in four seasons back in May.

Despite having no recognised striker within their ranks following Sergio Aguero's move to Barcelona, the Blues have claimed victory in four of their last five league outings, including a crucial 1-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

A win on Merseyside will send a strong message to the rest of the division and give a major confidence boost to the Manchester side, who are aiming to inflict the first defeat of the season for Jurgen Klopp's men.

With less than 24 hours left before the clash, City Xtra rank Manchester City's best five victories over Liverpool in the Premier League!

5. Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool, December 26th 2013

During a sensational run of games where Manuel Pellegrini's side avoided defeat in all competitions over a period of two months, Manchester City pulled off a narrow comeback win against the Reds - who finished second in the league after enjoying a sensational domestic season under Brendan Rodgers.

After making a quick start at the Etihad Stadium, the visitors took the lead through Phillipe Coutinho after Raheem Sterling rounded Joe Hart to feed the Brazilian to put the ball into an empty net - putting City's impeccable home record under threat.

However, Vincent Kompany levelled for City with a header, before Alvaro Negredo rounded off a brilliant counter attack on the cusp of half-time to seal the points for the hosts - who closed to within one point of leaders Arsenal.

Former Liverpool stopper Simon Mignolet should have dealt better with the winner, and while Sterling was wrongly judged offside leading to an equaliser in the second half, his boyhood club were second best in all departments following the interval.

4. Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool, September 7th 2017

After salvaging a late win away at Bournemouth courtesy of Raheem Sterling, Manchester City entered a highly anticipated contest with Liverpool, who had Mohamed Salah in fine goalscoring form following his arrival to Anfield in the summer.

With Sterling suspended, Pep Guardiola decided to play Sergio Aguero alongside Gabriel Jesus together in attack, with the likes of Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and a young Phil Foden all on the bench.

After a cagey opening 20 minutes, Manchester City took the lead after Kevin De Bruyne sliced open the Reds backline with a sumptuous ball to feed Aguero, who rounded Mignolet to give his side the lead.

A horrendous challenge by Sadio Mane on Ederson in the 37th minute saw the winger get sent off, as medics tended to the Brazilian. City doubled their lead before the interval, as Jesus headed home from an inch-perfect De Bruyne cross.

City dominated the ten men of Liverpool in the second half, with Jesus making it three shortly after the break after being fed an open goal by Aguero. Sane, who replaced Jesus in the 57th minute, added a couple of late strikes to seal a stylish win for the Sky Blues over Klopp's men.

3. Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City, February 7th 2021

After 17 failed attempts at winning at Anfield, City sealed a statement victory at the home of the-then Premier League champions on their way to league glory last season.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all out injured, Jurgen Klopp stuck with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in the heart of the defence - a clear weakness in the Liverpool backline that was well exploited by City's potent midfield.

Following a period of complete and utter domination in the first-half, during which Ilkay Gundogan missed a penalty, the visitors took a well-deserved lead through the Germany international after Alisson failed to deal with Phil Foden's low shot.

It proved to a joyous occasion for City fans across the globe, as shortly after Mohamed Salah levelled from 12 yards, Gundogan netted his second of the afternoon after some quality play from Foden, who was gifted the ball just outside by box with a poor pass from Alisson.

The Brazilian keeper, who endured a horrid time on the day, compounded his earlier error with a careless giveaway inside the area to Bernardo Silva, who fed Raheem Sterling to net his first goal at Anfield since his switch from Liverpool to City in 2015.

Foden, who enjoyed a stellar 2020/21 campaign, put the icing on the cake for Guardiola's side with a thumping strike past Alisson after receiving the ball on the edge of the box from Gabriel Jesus.

2. Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool, July 2nd 2020

City welcomed the recently-crowned Premier League winners to the Etihad Stadium with a guard of honour, which lit a fire under their belly to prove that they were still as good as, if not better, than the Reds on their day.

The tie took place a week after Chelsea's 2-1 victory over City sealed the title for Liverpool, who failed to beat their rivals' 100-point record that they had set in their enthralling 2017/18 league-winning campaign.

In a clash that was far more personal for the hosts, City made a quick start by taking the lead from the penalty spot via Kevin De Bruyne after Joe Gomez's challenge on Raheem Sterling - minutes after Mohamed Salah has struck the post for the visitors.

City played the champions off the pitch by putting on the show as they made it two shortly after through Sterling, who rounded off a superb counter attack with a clever finish against his former employers.

It was three on the stroke of half-time as Foden played a delightful one-two with De Bruyne and finished past Alisson with a solid strike - a move that summed up how good City can be when they're in the mood.

After the hour-mark, City were at it again amid a seamless wave of counter attacks which Liverpool were struggling to keep up with. This time, De Bruyne played an inch-perfect through ball for Sterling, whose initial strike was put into his own net by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

City did have the ball in the net for a fifth time, but Riyad Mahrez's strike after a neat exchange with Foden was correctly ruled out for offside. Nevertheless, a humbling just days after becoming champions was a reality check for Liverpool, who were handed a timely reminder of that fact that City were still the best team in England.

1. Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool, January 3rd 2019

Six-pointer. This game, its outcome and what would have happened had the result gone other way, perfectly highlights why this tie is the best and most crucial victory City have claimed over Liverpool in the Premier League.

City entered the tie seven points adrift of their rivals in second place, and after a 3-1 win away at Southampton, Guardiola's men simply had to claim all three points against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium to close the gap to the top.

In front of a crowd that pushed the home side from the off, City went to war with Liverpool, as then more than ever, there was far more than three points at stake against Jurgen Klopp's men, who had not suffered a league defeat yet that season.

A cagey first-half saw John Stones redeem himself after his initial howler in an attempt to clear the ball following Sadio Mane's shot that hit the post. Inches, that's how tight it turned out to be - an appropriate way of summing up the 2018/19 title race.

Sergio Aguero, who had netted in all of his previous appearances against Liverpool at home, rose to the occasion after some brilliant bit of play by Bernardo Silva, and fired a left-footed shot into the roof of the net through the near post, giving Alisson no chance of saving the effort. The Etihad Stadium erupted. Onto the second-half.

After a spell of domination, Roberto Firmino levelled for the league leaders shortly after the restart. With 18 minutes left on the clock, City were in danger of squandering an opportunity of denting their rivals' charge for their title.

A goal to win the contest would not just mean three points added to City's tally, but a victory denied to their main challengers, who were clicking in all areas of the pitch ahead of their showdown with the five-time Premier League champions.

On stepped Leroy Sane, who thrived off pressure during his times in the east side of Manchester, whose shot went in off the post - a goal whose importance cannot merely be summed up by any words, by any stretch of imagination.

It was that big a victory. It was that big a night. That was Manchester City Football Club through and though. Winning it the hard way.

