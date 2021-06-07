Top Man City Target Makes Admiration For "Fearless" Phil Foden Clear In New Interview

As per comments relayed by the Daily Mail this week, the 27 year-old was discussing the upcoming European Championships - a tournament where he will be hoping for a promising competition with an exciting England side under the coaching of Gareth Southgate.

Harry Kane, who is also the captain of his country, believes the current England team is better than the side that reached the World Cup semi-finals back in 2018 - where Kane and his teammates were knocked out by Croatia.

One of the main additions from that squad to the current one is an injection of youth, and none more so than the recently crowned PFA Young Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season, Phil Foden.

Harry Kane was asked what the 'fearless' 21 year-old has brought to the table since breaking into the England team, and he wasn't short of praise for the Manchester City forward.

"Phil [Foden] is great. He loves football and being out there on the pitch, being on the ball and expressing himself," he opened.

"His game understanding and final product has got better and we all know how good he is when is dribbling past players. Phil might need a bit of help now and then, but when he's on the pitch, he's fearless and just wants to play."

It's certainly high praise from a striker who's been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, ever since he went public with his desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur.

Should that move materialise, then we could be seeing this combination a lot more often. However, the feeling in some quarters is that there remains a long way to go as Daniel Levy stands firm on his desire to retain his star man.

