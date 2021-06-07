Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Top Man City Target Makes Admiration For "Fearless" Phil Foden Clear In New Interview

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane couldn't hide his admiration for Manchester City and fellow England international teammate, Phil Foden during a recent interview.
Author:
Publish date:

As per comments relayed by the Daily Mail this week, the 27 year-old was discussing the upcoming European Championships - a tournament where he will be hoping for a promising competition with an exciting England side under the coaching of Gareth Southgate. 

Harry Kane, who is also the captain of his country, believes the current England team is better than the side that reached the World Cup semi-finals back in 2018 - where Kane and his teammates were knocked out by Croatia.

One of the main additions from that squad to the current one is an injection of youth, and none more so than the recently crowned PFA Young Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season, Phil Foden.

READ MORE: Manchester City star edges towards major contract extension

READ MORE: The truth behind Fernandinho's ongoing Man City contract situation

Harry Kane was asked what the 'fearless' 21 year-old has brought to the table since breaking into the England team, and he wasn't short of praise for the Manchester City forward.

"Phil [Foden] is great. He loves football and being out there on the pitch, being on the ball and expressing himself," he opened.

"His game understanding and final product has got better and we all know how good he is when is dribbling past players. Phil might need a bit of help now and then, but when he's on the pitch, he's fearless and just wants to play."

It's certainly high praise from a striker who's been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, ever since he went public with his desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur.

Should that move materialise, then we could be seeing this combination a lot more often. However, the feeling in some quarters is that there remains a long way to go as Daniel Levy stands firm on his desire to retain his star man.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

48903150
News

Pep Guardiola Makes Admission Over Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia Following Barcelona Transfers

1001709394
News

Top Man City Target Makes Admiration For "Fearless" Phil Foden Clear In New Interview

1001845550 (1)
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola Demands Man City Do Not 'Miss Out' On Opportunity to Sign £100M Star - Player Regarded As Important As Striker Target

1001887765
News

How Many Players Are In Action and How They Are Getting On - Man City Players On International Duty

1001765326
News

"Every Day, That’s What I Work Towards" - International Goalkeeper Sets Sights on Ederson's Man City Number One Spot

sipa_33566524
News

Man City Star Speaks of Players Who 'Resuscitated' Him After Champions League Final Defeat to Chelsea

sipa_30518557
Transfer Rumours

Man City and Barcelona Locked In 'Intense Contacts' During Recent Days - Aymeric Laporte and Other Players Discussed

1002827497 (1)
News

Pep Guardiola Opens Up On Man City Future When Asked About Barcelona Return