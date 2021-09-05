September 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Torres Stars in Spain Victory, Grealish Cameo in England Win - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Five

Three matches, five players: Here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City stars performed on day five of the first international break of the season.
Author:
Publish date:

The domestic season has barely even got going, but we're back again to talk about international performances, and day two of the first break of the season provided plenty of drama and some stand-out moments.

In the second edition of our international round-ups, we'll be running you through events concerning England's 4-0 win over Andorra, Spain's 4-0 thrashing of Georgia and Germany's 6-0 drubbing of Armenia.

Here's everything that happened across Sunday from an individual statistics perspective:

READ MORE: Every single transfer at Manchester City during summer 2021

READ MORE: Manchester City plan three more statues at the Etihad Stadium

England 4-0 Andorra

In action: Jack Grealish

Match Statistics: Jack Grealish

  • 28 Minutes Played
  • 26 Touches
  • 19 Accurate Passes
  • 86% Passing Accuracy
  • 2 Accurate Long Balls

Important Notes: N/A

READ MORE: Rodri makes bold prediction following Man City's failed striker pursuit

READ MORE: Ruben Dias set to double wages following City contract extension

Germany 6-0 Armenia

In action: İlkay Gündoğan

Match Statistics: İlkay Gündoğan

  • 29 Minutes Played
  • 53 Touches
  • 41 Accurate Passes
  • 95% Passing Accuracy
  • 4 Key Passes
  • 4 Ground Duels Won
  • 2 Accurate Crosses
  • 1 Accurate Long Ball
  • 1 Successful Dribble
  • 1 Tackle

Important Notes: N/A

Spain 4-0 Georgia

In action: Ferran Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri

Match Statistics: Ferran Torres

  • 60 Minutes Played
  • 1 Goal
  • 47 Touches
  • 20 Accurate Passes
  • 74% Passing Accuracy
  • 8 Ground Duels Won
  • 5 Accurate Crosses
  • 4 Successful Dribbles
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • 2 Accurate Long Balls
  • 2 Aerial Duels Won
  • 1 Key Pass

Match Statistics: Aymeric Laporte

  • 45 Minutes Played
  • 81 Touches
  • 76 Accurate Passes
  • 97% Passing Accuracy
  • 7 Accurate Long Balls
  • 1 Clearance
  • 1 Interception

Match Statistics: Rodri

  • 90 Minutes Played
  • 135 Touches
  • 122 Accurate Passes
  • 96% Passing Accuracy
  • 9 Accurate Long Balls
  • 2 Ground Duels Won
  • 2 Aerial Duels Won
  • 2 Tackles
  • 1 Key Pass

Important Notes: N/A

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

AL
News

Man City Defender Aymeric Laporte Sustains Muscle Injury For Spain

sipa_33364237
News

National Team Confirms Man City Star Tests Positive For Covid-19

E-i8ZHJXoAQAd9A
News

Torres Stars in Spain Victory, Grealish Cameo in England Win - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Five

sipa_32998569
Transfer Rumours

Man City Believe Midfielder's Loan Move Is A 'Show Of Faith' From Bundesliga Side

47281747-0-image-a-31_1630328705747
News

Pep Guardiola 'Earmarks' Youngster To Train With Man City First Team - Club Rejected Several Loan Offers

Saul cover
News

Man City 'Passed On' Opportunity To Sign Current Chelsea Star In Proposed Swap Deal During Summer Window

sipa_32878822
News

Plans For Incoming Brazilian Forward At Man City Revealed

ZS
News

Man City and USA International Zack Steffen Set For Clarity Over Long-Term Future With Premier League Club