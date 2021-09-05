Torres Stars in Spain Victory, Grealish Cameo in England Win - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Five

Three matches, five players: Here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City stars performed on day five of the first international break of the season.

The domestic season has barely even got going, but we're back again to talk about international performances, and day two of the first break of the season provided plenty of drama and some stand-out moments.

In the second edition of our international round-ups, we'll be running you through events concerning England's 4-0 win over Andorra, Spain's 4-0 thrashing of Georgia and Germany's 6-0 drubbing of Armenia.

Here's everything that happened across Sunday from an individual statistics perspective:

England 4-0 Andorra

In action: Jack Grealish

Match Statistics: Jack Grealish

28 Minutes Played

26 Touches

19 Accurate Passes

86% Passing Accuracy

2 Accurate Long Balls

Important Notes: N/A

Germany 6-0 Armenia

In action: İlkay Gündoğan

Match Statistics: İlkay Gündoğan

29 Minutes Played

53 Touches

41 Accurate Passes

95% Passing Accuracy

4 Key Passes

4 Ground Duels Won

2 Accurate Crosses

1 Accurate Long Ball

1 Successful Dribble

1 Tackle

Important Notes: N/A

Spain 4-0 Georgia

In action: Ferran Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri

Match Statistics: Ferran Torres

60 Minutes Played

1 Goal

47 Touches

20 Accurate Passes

74% Passing Accuracy

8 Ground Duels Won

5 Accurate Crosses

4 Successful Dribbles

2 Shots on Target

2 Accurate Long Balls

2 Aerial Duels Won

1 Key Pass

Match Statistics: Aymeric Laporte

45 Minutes Played

81 Touches

76 Accurate Passes

97% Passing Accuracy

7 Accurate Long Balls

1 Clearance

1 Interception

Match Statistics: Rodri

90 Minutes Played

135 Touches

122 Accurate Passes

96% Passing Accuracy

9 Accurate Long Balls

2 Ground Duels Won

2 Aerial Duels Won

2 Tackles

1 Key Pass

Important Notes: N/A

