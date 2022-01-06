Skip to main content
"Totally Disrespected Us!" - Fiorentina Chief Hits Out at Dusan Vlahovic Developments and Conduct of Agent

After Dusan Vlahovic suggested the possibility of signing a contract extension in a recent interview, Fiorentina Director Joe Barone has now hit out at his star striker’s claims.

Dusan Vlahovic is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after strikers in world football at present, with a host of European clubs - including Manchester City - reported to be interested.

However, in a recent interview with Serbian site Politika, the Fiorentina star hinted at a possible contract extension, which sounded like a potential blow to Manchester City, as well as other possible interested clubs.

However, club director Joe Barone has now shut down the 21-year old’s claims in an interview with Sky Italia.

“We did not authorise the interview. There have not been any new developments compared to what his representative told us last summer”, revealed Barone.

He did not mince his words by opening on the reality of the potential contract situation, explaining, “[Vlahovic’s agent] totally disrespected us. We had come to terms on the wages [of a new contract] but he halted the talks because he wanted higher commissions. The president met [Vlahovic] in November and his demands had doubled by that point.”

“I had a summit with [his agent] as well and there were no steps forward. He even suggested staying here until the end of his contract and leaving for free”, stated Barone.

Fiorentina’s club director concluded by advising the Serbian international to be transparent throughout this situation, concluding, “I think that Vlahovic should not mislead Fiorentina fans. We are here to tell the truth and the situation has become very complex. For sure, the agent wants the player to leave on a free transfer.”

Considering Manchester City will be on the lookout for a striker in the summer transfer window, it is expected that they will assess the situation surrounding Dusan Vlahovic closely before deciding on their plan of action.

