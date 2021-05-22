Tottenham Chairman 'Furious' Over Harry Kane’s Public Admission Of Desire To Leave

News of Harry Kane’s desire to leave Tottenham for a new adventure at the end of this season emerged earlier this week, leaving Chairman Daniel Levy agitated after the forward fuelling those rumours in an exclusive interview on 'The Overlap’ YouTube channel.

Reports of Manchester City being linked with the Tottenham star appeared soon after this news broke, with the Manchester club being titled as the ‘favourites’ to sign the prolific striker - if he is allowed to leave the North London side.

Harry Kane recently featured in an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap’s podcast, released on their YouTube channel on Friday, and publicly admitted to being open to a new adventure.

Speaking to Neville in their hour-long chat on a golf course, Kane also spoke about his future among other things and suggested he will be having a conversation with chairman Daniel Levy at the end of the season, the England Captain said, "For me, I don’t want to come to the end of my career and have any regrets so I want to be the best that I can be. I’ve said before, I never say I’d stay at Spurs for the rest of my career… I’d never say I’d leave Spurs. I’m at that stage where you can say you know, people may say 'oh he’s desperate for trophies, he needs the trophies'."

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Harry Kane makes major Man City transfer hint

"For sure, there’s a moment in my career where I have to reflect and see where I’m at and have a good honest conversation with the chairman and I hope we can have that conversation. I’m sure he’ll want to set out the plan of where he sees it but ultimately it’s going to be down to me and how I feel and what’s going to be best for me and in my career at this moment in time,” the Englishman added.

According to the latest reports via the Daily Mail, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been left 'furious' with the Spurs talisman for going public with his desire to leave the club this week. Levy is understood to consider Harry Kane's comments to be 'disrespectful' towards the club.

The timing of Thursday's five-minute trailer of the interview is said to have irritated Levy, coming the day after Tottenham's final home game of the season against Aston Villa.

Whether Kane will be allowed to leave Tottenham is a big question, as the striker starts to plan his future in the peak years of his career. He still has three years left on his contract, giving Daniel Levy a strong position at the negotiation table.

READ MORE: 2021/2022 Man City home kit leaked on PUMA website

READ MORE: Harry Kane has identified his 'preferred' destination this summer

With Spurs going through a crucial period of restructuring, and with a new manager still to be appointed coupled with the club’s extremely poor financial situation, partly due to missing out on Champions League revenue for two consecutive seasons, what decision the Chairman takes is to be seen.

In the same interview, Neville asked Kane what one player he would love to play with at this moment in time and the Spurs talisman replied with an eye-catching answer.

“Oh De Bruyne for sure,” Kane responded swiftly without a doubt, as if he wanted Neville to ask him this question, further fuelling the talks around his desire to join Pep Guardiola’s side.

Ever since the reports of Kane’s desire to join Manchester City have surfaced, fans all over social media have hyped up a Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane partnership on the field, which could potentially be one of the deadliest combinations in world football owing to their exceptional qualities.

That said, this situation is expected to be a long-drawn summer transfer saga surrounding the 27-year-old’s future, with Manchester City having emerged as the leading contenders to sign exceptional forward.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra