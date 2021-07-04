Tottenham Director Provides Major Update on Harry Kane's Future Amid Strong Man City Interest

Tottenham Hotspur’s new director of football has announced that the club “want to keep Harry Kane”, despite reports linking the striker with a move to Manchester City.

The 27 year-old, Spurs and England captain was directly involved in 37 Premier League goals last season. But the forward is reportedly considering his options, despite having signed a six-year contract with the North London club in 2018.

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a move for Harry Kane as they seek to try and replace Sergio Aguero, who departed for Barcelona after a decade at the end of the season.

Manchester City were rumoured to have tabled a record-breaking £100 million bid for the Tottenham striker in June, but it is reported that a bid in the region of £150 million would be required to even tempt Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy.

However, Spurs’ newly appointed director of football Fabio Paratici has suggested that the North London club may face a battle to keep the striker, as he said, “We want to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham, it’s our goal.”

Speaking in an interview with Gianluca Di Marzio as relayed by Fabrizio Romano, Paratici said “We want to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham, it’s our goal. I’ve been lucky to see many top players at Juventus and I want to enjoy Harry Kane too. He’s one of the best strikers in the world.”

Harry Kane, who has scored in both of England’s last two matches as they prepare for a European Championship semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday night, is yet to speak with Spurs’ new director of football - despite of a reported offer from the Premier League Champions.

Paratici said, “I’ve not had any conversation with Harry Kane yet - just because I don’t want to disturb our players during the Euros. He’s an incredible striker.”

The new Premier League season is expected to get underway in just over a month, but Manchester City’s opening day fixture being away to Spurs is reportedly likely to be another stumbling block in potential negotiations for the forward.

Pep Guardiola is keen to further strengthen his squad ahead of the new season, with Manchester City expected to try and sign England duo Harry Kane and Jack Grealish after the ongoing European Championships.

