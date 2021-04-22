NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Tottenham handed major fitness boost ahead of Man City League Cup final clash on Sunday

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a major fitness boost on Thursday, with star striker Harry Kane returning to training on grass ahead of a huge League Cup final clash against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a major fitness boost on Thursday, with star striker Harry Kane returning to training on grass ahead of a huge League Cup final clash against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

The 27 year-old sustained yet another ankle injury on Friday night, in Tottenham's 2-2 draw against Everton at Goodison Park, forcing now former manager Jose Mourinho into substituting the forward in the final minutes.

Kane then missed Wednesday night's 2-1 victory over Southampton, in Ryan Mason's first game as head coach of the London club.

However, ahead of the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon, the England international has reportedly returned to training on grass on Thursday, as per an exclusive report from the Mail.

READ MORE: Fernandinho's demand to speak to media after Villa clash

READ MORE: The future of Ferran Soriano at Man City after ESL blunder

Sami Mokbel reports that while Harry Kane only trained alone on grass on Thursday, there is 'hope' that the Tottenham star can re-join the full first-team squad on Friday or Saturday.

The exclusive report continues stating that providing Kane comes through the next two days without further setbacks, manager Ryan Mason will be 'hopeful' of involving the forward in his plans for Sunday's clash against Pep Guardiola's side.

Manchester City go into the Wembley showpiece on the back of an impressive victory at Villa Park on Wednesday night, as the Blues came from a goal inside 20 seconds to winning the game 2-1 courtesy of strikes from Phil Foden and Rodrigo.

READ MORE: 'Caution' in potential transfer of Man City defender this summer

READ MORE: Political knock-on effects of Man City x ESL involvement?

The current runaway Premier League leaders may fancy their chances on Sunday, after coming out on top in the Carabao Cup in the past three seasons.

A fourth successive League Cup triumph could spur the Blues on to further successes in the league and possibly the Champions League.

The hectic fixture schedule is showing no signs of easing either, despite the FA Cup exit to Chelsea, as Pep Guardiola will begin to put plans together immediately after Sunday's clash in preparation for a trip to the French capital to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final first-leg.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_32998925
News

Tottenham handed major fitness boost ahead of Man City League Cup final clash on Sunday

sipa_33061954
News

Man City make decision on John Stones red card

sipa_33063120
News

"Probably leaked this himself", "Come to City then!" - Many Man City fans react as details of conversation between transfer target and international coach are revealed

sipa_32758215
Transfer Rumours

Man City defenders move to Barcelona has some 'caution' - player still desires to move

sipa_32817364
News

Florentino Perez claims 'one of the Manchester clubs' conspired to take down European Super League

sipa_29173330
News

Man City executive’s role is NOT under threat following foiled plans for the European Super League

42536169
News

Man City's participation in European Super League could cause a divide in diplomatic relations with UAE

1002260702
News

Fernandinho ‘wanted to speak on behalf of Man City’ regarding the European Super League