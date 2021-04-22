Tottenham handed major fitness boost ahead of Man City League Cup final clash on Sunday

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a major fitness boost on Thursday, with star striker Harry Kane returning to training on grass ahead of a huge League Cup final clash against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

The 27 year-old sustained yet another ankle injury on Friday night, in Tottenham's 2-2 draw against Everton at Goodison Park, forcing now former manager Jose Mourinho into substituting the forward in the final minutes.

Kane then missed Wednesday night's 2-1 victory over Southampton, in Ryan Mason's first game as head coach of the London club.

However, ahead of the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon, the England international has reportedly returned to training on grass on Thursday, as per an exclusive report from the Mail.

Sami Mokbel reports that while Harry Kane only trained alone on grass on Thursday, there is 'hope' that the Tottenham star can re-join the full first-team squad on Friday or Saturday.

The exclusive report continues stating that providing Kane comes through the next two days without further setbacks, manager Ryan Mason will be 'hopeful' of involving the forward in his plans for Sunday's clash against Pep Guardiola's side.

Manchester City go into the Wembley showpiece on the back of an impressive victory at Villa Park on Wednesday night, as the Blues came from a goal inside 20 seconds to winning the game 2-1 courtesy of strikes from Phil Foden and Rodrigo.

The current runaway Premier League leaders may fancy their chances on Sunday, after coming out on top in the Carabao Cup in the past three seasons.

A fourth successive League Cup triumph could spur the Blues on to further successes in the league and possibly the Champions League.

The hectic fixture schedule is showing no signs of easing either, despite the FA Cup exit to Chelsea, as Pep Guardiola will begin to put plans together immediately after Sunday's clash in preparation for a trip to the French capital to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final first-leg.

