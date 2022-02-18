Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte Explains Why Pep Guardiola is the Best Coach in the World Ahead of Manchester City Clash

Antonio Conte has heaped praise on Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola ahead of Tottenham's trip to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, lauding the Spaniard as the best coach in the world at present.

Tottenham will be looking to recover from their poor run of results in recent weeks when they face Pep Guardiola's side in the east side of Manchester after suffering three league defeats on the spin against Chelsea, Southampton and Wolves.

Despite making a strong start to the campaign, the north Londoners have put in a series of underwhelming displays both under Nuno Espirito Santo - who was sacked at the start of the campaign - and current manager Antonio Conte, who has been tasked with getting his side into the league's top four.

Ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with the runway leaders, Antonio Conte has conceded that Tottenham will have their work cut out against Pep Guardiola's men, labelling the Catalan as the best manager in world football.

"I think that we are talking about the best coach in the world (Pep Guardiola), because he shows it in many teams, many different situations, that it is good to build something important," the former Chelsea head coach said ahead of Saturday's game, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

"If the club supports him because when you stay in Barcelona and Bayern Munich and then Manchester City, these clubs wanted to invest in him and he repaid this trust.

"I repeat when you see a team of Pep Guardiola, you can see an idea of football and you understand that there is a lot of work into the team and this work is his idea and for this reason, he (Guardiola) is, for me in this moment, the best coach in the world.

"Manchester City, in my opinion, are the favourites to win the league this season and also are one of the favourites for the Champions League because we are talking about a team who are very, very strong in every aspect – the squad and I don’t see weakness in this team."

