Skip to main content

Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte Explains Why Pep Guardiola is the Best Coach in the World Ahead of Manchester City Clash

Antonio Conte has heaped praise on Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola ahead of Tottenham's trip to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, lauding the Spaniard as the best coach in the world at present.

Tottenham will be looking to recover from their poor run of results in recent weeks when they face Pep Guardiola's side in the east side of Manchester after suffering three league defeats on the spin against Chelsea, Southampton and Wolves.

Despite making a strong start to the campaign, the north Londoners have put in a series of underwhelming displays both under Nuno Espirito Santo - who was sacked at the start of the campaign - and current manager Antonio Conte, who has been tasked with getting his side into the league's top four.

Ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with the runway leaders, Antonio Conte has conceded that Tottenham will have their work cut out against Pep Guardiola's men, labelling the Catalan as the best manager in world football.

"I think that we are talking about the best coach in the world (Pep Guardiola), because he shows it in many teams, many different situations, that it is good to build something important," the former Chelsea head coach said ahead of Saturday's game, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

Read More

"If the club supports him because when you stay in Barcelona and Bayern Munich and then Manchester City, these clubs wanted to invest in him and he repaid this trust.

"I repeat when you see a team of Pep Guardiola, you can see an idea of football and you understand that there is a lot of work into the team and this work is his idea and for this reason, he (Guardiola) is, for me in this moment, the best coach in the world.

"Manchester City, in my opinion, are the favourites to win the league this season and also are one of the favourites for the Champions League because we are talking about a team who are very, very strong in every aspect – the squad and I don’t see weakness in this team."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Pep x Conte cover
News

Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte Explains Why Pep Guardiola is the Best Coach in the World Ahead of Manchester City Clash

By Vayam Lahoti
48 seconds ago
imago1009892406h
Match Coverage

Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo Approaching Landmarks - Man City vs Tottenham Stat Preview (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand
8 minutes ago
imago1009003356h
News

Three Manchester City Youngsters Selected on 'Most Exciting Teenagers' List

By Srinivas Sadhanand
36 minutes ago
Kane CX 1
News

Why Tottenham Turned Down Manchester City's Player-Plus-Cash Offer for Harry Kane Last Summer

By Vayam Lahoti
37 minutes ago
imago1009890474h
Match Coverage

Bernardo Silva Starts in False-Nine Role, Riyad Mahrez Takes Place on the Bench - Predicted Team: Man City vs Tottenham (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand
58 minutes ago
Walker vs PSg Home
News

Breaking: UEFA Dismiss Manchester City's Appeal Over Period of Kyle Walker's Champions League Ban

By Vayam Lahoti
1 hour ago
Nunes
Transfer Rumours

From Portugal: Manchester City Eyeing Move for Midfielder Pep Guardiola Labelled As 'One of the Best in the World'

By Srinivas Sadhanand
2 hours ago
imago1009854192h
News

Pep Guardiola Describes Why Tottenham Will 'More Difficult' After Three Consecutive Premier League Losses

By Srinivas Sadhanand
2 hours ago