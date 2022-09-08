Skip to main content

Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte On His Sides 'Impossible' Disadvantage Ahead Of Manchester City Clash

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is unhappy with his sides schedule in comparison to Manchester City's ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.

Manchester City started their 2022/23 UEFA Champions League campaign in perfect fashion on Tuesday evening, after a 4-0 win away at Spanish side Sevilla.

Unsurprisingly, Erling Haaland was again on the scoresheet, scoring a brace throughout the 90 minutes. Phil Foden also got himself a score with a smart left-footed effort. Defender Ruben Dias made It four late on, finding himself in the six-yard box for a tap-in.

Manchester City's Saturday opponents Tottenham also played their first Champions League group stage game yesterday evening, beating French side Marseille 2-0.

After Chancel Mbemba was sent off minutes into the second half, Spurs were able to break down 10-men Marseille through a Richarlison double, who signed from Everton this summer for a fee of £52.2 million.

Richarlison and Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Marseille

However, Spurs manager Antonio Conte has expressed his concern with Tottenham's schedule in comparison to Manchester City's. Speaking to BT Sport following his side's victory, Conte said, "We have to play in two days against Manchester City, Now we have to try to rest and recover well. City played yesterday so have one day more to rest. In my opinion that’s very important

Conte elaborated in his post-match press conference saying, "For sure we have to make rotation because it will be impossible to play with the same players on Saturday and also (next) Tuesday. I try to check the schedule of the other teams and I have seen that in this situation, Tottenham, they penalise a lot our club. In the future, and also I spoke with the club (about this), we have to pay great attention to speak to the Premier League.

Conte continued, "One day more, one day less, can change totally your life and you can drop points. This is no good for a team like Tottenham. When you want to start to think as a winner, you have to take care of the details. We can do much better for the future." 

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday in Premier League action, with kick-off scheduled for 5.30 pm UK time.

