Tottenham Manager Makes Kevin De Bruyne Admission Following Harry Kane's 'Dream' of Playing With Man City Star

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ryan Mason has spoken out about Harry Kane’s comments during a recent interview regarding a desire to play with Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne one day.

Harry Kane has been the centre of several transfer rumours since first reports emerged last week that the Spurs captain had asked for the North London club to sell him during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Late this week, Harry Kane spoke out about the possibility of playing with Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne, during a conversation with Gary Neville on 'The Overlap'.

Kane explained, “When I watch De Bruyne play, he’s a special, special player and some of the balls I see him put in for City are just a striker’s dream. He’s an outstanding player with the ball, off the ball, pressing, but his delivery is as good as I’ve ever seen.”

Spurs boss Ryan Mason then opened up about his captain’s words during a press conference on Friday, ahead of the final weekend of Premier League action for the season.

“Like I said, I was not aware of that because I hadn’t heard it. I’d love to play with Kevin De Bruyne as well,” said Mason, as relayed by Football Daily.

He continued, “I think every footballer in the world, every footballer in the Premier League [believes] he is an exceptional player. And from what I know, I have spoken to him a few times, he’s an exceptional person as well.”

“I think if you asked every footballer in world football right now if they’d like to play with Kevin De Bruyne, I think they would say yes.”

