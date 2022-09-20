'Tough Move'- Ally McCoist Reflects On Kalvin Phillips' Manchester City Transfer

It's fair to say that Kalvin Phillips hasn't had an incredibly easy start to life in Manchester.

The England international completed a £42million move from Leeds United in the most recent transfer window, in a deal which was viewed as good value for money at the time.

Phillips became one of the best holding midfielders in the league during his time with the West Yorkshire club and was an ever-present figure in the Three Lions squad that reached the final of the Euros in 2020.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, the 26-year-old suffered an injury-hit season last campaign, playing just 20 games as his former side fought in a relegation battle.

And unfortunately for the midfielder, he has had no further luck since joining his new club. The former Leeds man has only played a total of 13 minutes so far for The Cityzens across three substitute appearances.

Phillips has consistently been out of action thus far this season due to a persistent shoulder injury that is believed to now require surgery.

This has thrown doubt onto Phillips' chances of competing in England's World Cup campaign, which is due to start in just two months.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Former Scotland and Rangers striker Ally McCoist has shared his thoughts on the midfielder's latest injury setback, as well as his transfer to The Cityzens. “A massive loss for England that would be. Him (Phillips) and Declan Rice in particular, I think they’ve been terrific, real stalwarts in that England team,” McCoist told TalkSPORT.

“The thing about Kalvin Phillips is I thought it was a great move for him.

“But at the same time, it’s a tough move for him because one of City’s best players plays in his position and that’s one that doesn’t get spoken about as much as the others and that’s Rodri.

“But I’ve got to say Rodri in that position has been absolutely terrific and the fact of the matter is that Kalvin Phillips is now going for an operation would tell you that is his only chance of making it to the World Cup.”

It's hard to disagree with McCoist's verdict that the move to the Sky Blues is a tough one for Phillips due to Rodri's incredible performance levels.

However, it is hard to believe that Phillips wouldn't have received more minutes thus far if it wasn't for his injury troubles, as Pep Guardiola has stated on multiple occasions that Rodri is not capable of playing every single game in a season.

Phillips' impending shoulder surgery meant that the midfielder had to withdraw from England's upcoming fixtures and the Yorkshireman will now face a race against time to be fit by the time the World Cup kicks off in November.

