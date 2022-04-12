Training Gallery: Man City Put Final Preparations Together Ahead of Champions League Quarter-Final Second-Leg Against Atletico Madrid
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City squad travel to Spanish capital on Tuesday afternoon, with a clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night set to decide who makes it through to the final four of Europe's premier club competition.
It is Manchester City who hold the advantage from the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium last week, after a single goal from Kevin De Bruyne managed to breakdown a stubborn Atletico defensive unit orchestrated by Diego Simeone.
The reigning Premier League champions come into the clash off the back of an enthralling match against English top-flight title rivals Liverpool at the weekend - a game that resulted in a 2-2 draw and kept Manchester City in the driving seat for retaining their crown this season.
Atletico Madrid on the other hand, fell to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of La Liga strugglers Mallorca at the weekend, although they are expected to be right up for this one, with the Spanish outfit needing to score in order to stand any chance of progression to the next round of the Champions League.
Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City players have been putting together their final preparations for the match on Tuesday morning at the City Football Academy, and City Xtra are on hand to provide you with a comprehensive photo coverage of the session out in the Manchester rain.
Phil Foden had all the tricks on show as he emerged into the Manchester rain on Tuesday morning, looking to make a similarly important impact in the second-leg as he did in the first against Atletico Madrid.
Raheem Sterling was in high spirits ahead of the trip to Spain, despite the frustrations of the weekend after seeing his strike against Liverpool ruled out by VAR due to an offside.
Jack Grealish - who is now more commonly known as 'Mr Gucci' by some of his Manchester City teammates - is undoubtedly looking to frustrate Atletico Madrid's men once again this week.