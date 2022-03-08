Training Gallery: Manchester City Put Final Preparations Together Ahead of Champions League Last-16 Second-Leg Clash

Manchester City have been putting together their final preparations at the City Football Academy on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the Champions League last-16 second-leg against Sporting CP.

Pep Guardiola's side will be heading into the clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night full of confidence, after Sunday afternoon's 4-1 demolition of city rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

It was two goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez that ultimately brushed aside Ralf Rangnick's men in the 187th Manchester derby, sparking a major inquest into the frailties that were highlighted in the Manchester United squad.

For Manchester City however, the 4-1 win was added to the benefit of having a 5-0 advantage from the first-leg before heading into Wednesday night's second-leg clash against Sporting CP.

It was a night to remember for Bernardo Silva in mid-February, when Manchester City put four goals past the Portuguese giants inside 45 minutes, to all-but secure their place in the quarter-finals of Europe's premier competition.

Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, and a sublime long-range effort from Raheem Sterling accompanied Bernardo Silva's brace at Estádio José Alvalade, giving Rúben Amorim's side little to no hope when they head to the North-West of England this week.

Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City squad have been putting together their final preparations on the City Football Academy training pitches on Tuesday afternoon, and photographers were there to capture the Premier League giants in action.

Here is your pre-Champions League last-16 second-leg training gallery:

IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola was present as always on the City Football Academy training pitches on Tuesday afternoon, as the Manchester City boss put forward his final plans to see his side over the line in the Champions League last-16 second-leg against Sporting CP. IMAGO / PA Images 'Rondo' drills were the order of the day at the City Football Academy, as Manchester City sharpened their passing ahead of a night when they are expected to once again retain the large share of possession against the Portuguese club. IMAGO / PA Images Ederson was present in training as expected, and with Zack Steffen expected to miss out once again through injury on Wednesday night, the Brazilian looks set to start between the sticks once again, despite the five-goal advantage already in Manchester City's favour. IMAGO / PA Images It wasn't all ball drills for Manchester City's first-team squad, as the likes of Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus - both of whom stand a good chance of starting on Wednesday night - were put through their paces in front of Pep Guardiola and his team of backroom staff. IMAGO / PA Images Manchester City's 23-man squad in training ahead of Sporting CP: Goalkeepers: Ederson, Scott Carson Defenders: Kyle Walker, CJ Egan-Riley, Shea Charles, John Stones, Luke Mbete, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko Midfielders: Rodri, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, James McAtee, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne Forwards: Kayky, Liam Delap, Gabriel Jesus, Samuel Edozie, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish IMAGO / PA Images Phil Foden will be looking to continue his fine form in the false-nine role against Sporting CP, although Pep Guardiola may be tempted into restructuring his side and subsequently fielding the Englishman in the wide roles or in midfield. IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola was joined on the Manchester City training pitches by the club's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain - who will surely be having one eye on transfer business in the coming weeks, as well as events on the football field. IMAGO / PA Images Rodri seemed to come off worst in one particular game of Rondo, as Bernardo Silva lead the punishments on the Spaniard - who didn't seem too happy with his treatment. IMAGO / PA Images

Pep Guardiola was keen to showcase his abilities in front of his first-team stars at Manchester City, as the boss was captured juggling a Champions League ball.

