Training Gallery: Man City Put Final Preparations Together Ahead of Champions League Semi-Final Second-Leg Against Real Madrid

Manchester City have been putting together their final preparations at the City Football Academy on Tuesday, ahead of the Champions League semi-final second-leg against Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City squad travel to Spanish capital on Tuesday, with a clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday night set to decide who makes it through to the showpiece final in Paris later this month.

It is Manchester City who currently hold the advantage from the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium last week, after a seven-goal thriller and a brace from Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema saw Pep Guardiola's side carry a slender 4-3 lead into the Santiago Bernabeu.

The reigning Premier League champions come into the clash off the back of a clash at Elland Road in front of a hostile Leeds United supporting crowd - although Manchester City did come away 4-0 victors and held on to their lead at the summit of the English top-flight table.

Real Madrid also have reason to come into this fixture full of confidence, after securing the La Liga title through an emphatic 4-0 victory of their own on Saturday - against Espanyol at home.

Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City players have been putting together their final preparations for the match at the City Football Academy, and City Xtra are on hand to provide you with a comprehensive photo coverage of the session.

imago1011743274h

Kevin De Bruyne was in high spirits throughout the session and will almost certainly be looking to replicate his exploits from the first-leg when he travel with the Manchester City squad to Madrid.

imago1011743256h

As always, the goalkeepers union was in force on Tuesday, with Ederson and Scott Carson deep in conversation with one of the first-team goalkeeping coaches as they stepped out onto the City Football Academy surfaces.

imago1011743267h

Aymeric Laporte looks set to start for Manchester City on Wednesday night, with John Stones ruled out of action once again by Pep Guardiola - speaking ahead of the game.

imago1011743258h

The Boss certainly still has it, showboating in front of his pupils in training. With Fernandinho set to leave at the end of the season, maybe the Catalan coach could do a job every now and again?

imago1011743070h

Riyad Mahrez will be looking to further strengthen his grip on top spot within the Manchester City team when it comes to both goal contributions and goals scored this season.

imago1011743046h

It's become a sight for every Manchester City fan to savour this season, but we'll never get tired of it - so here's Bernardo Silva beaming out in training ahead of the Champions League semi-final second-leg.

imago1011743041h

Another player to be enjoying himself with his teammates was Raheem Sterling, who put in an impressive shift against Leeds United at the weekend - a performance he will almost certainly be looking to build on between now and the end of the season.

imago1011743067h

It's common knowledge by this point, but Phil Foden simply loves football - and I'd imagine it was pretty difficult to get him off the training pitch and pack his bags for Madrid.

imago1011743151h

The man at the centre of everything on social today - Kyle Walker. Manchester City's ever-present right-back has been suffering from an ankle injury recently, but returned to full first-team training on Tuesday morning.

You can check out the full 24-man travelling squad here!

Pep presser cover 2
