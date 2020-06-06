'Training here is just murder' - Man City defender speaks about life at the club, 'Genius' Pep Guardiola & the return of the Champions League

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has opened up about life at the club, making a number of interesting comments as reported by Sport Witness.

The Ukrainian highlighted the mental and physical challenges of being part of such an elite side as City. 'Being in such a team is a high. On the other hand, it is very difficult. Psychologically, because training here is just murder. People are fighting for a place in the lineup', Zinchenko said.

The left-back also spoke about the manager, Pep Guardiola, and his reputation within the sport: 'Pep really lives football, it is soaked through him. What they say about him: “Genius" - he is. This is what a coaching genius looks like. He pays attention to little things, even the gestures of his rivals. He is a crazy tactician.'

Finally, Zinchenko spoke about the potential return of the Champions League knockout stages, with City awaiting to face Real Madrid for the second-leg of their tie.

'They say in August we will finish the Champions League. God willing – we go through against Real Madrid. Then the campaign from the QF and SF will be one match without a return, and games will be in one city. So far, they have not approved it', the City star said.

Zinchenko will be hoping he can play a part in the return of the Champions League, and the defender will see where he fits into Guardiola's plans when City meet Arsenal on Wednesday in the Premier League.

-----

