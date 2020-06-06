City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

'Training here is just murder' - Man City defender speaks about life at the club, 'Genius' Pep Guardiola & the return of the Champions League

markgough96

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has opened up about life at the club, making a number of interesting comments as reported by Sport Witness.

The Ukrainian highlighted the mental and physical challenges of being part of such an elite side as City. 'Being in such a team is a high. On the other hand, it is very difficult. Psychologically, because training here is just murder. People are fighting for a place in the lineup', Zinchenko said.

The left-back also spoke about the manager, Pep Guardiola, and his reputation within the sport: 'Pep really lives football, it is soaked through him. What they say about him: “Genius" - he is. This is what a coaching genius looks like. He pays attention to little things, even the gestures of his rivals. He is a crazy tactician.' 

GettyImages-1197506632

Finally, Zinchenko spoke about the potential return of the Champions League knockout stages, with City awaiting to face Real Madrid for the second-leg of their tie.

'They say in August we will finish the Champions League. God willing – we go through against Real Madrid. Then the campaign from the QF and SF will be one match without a return, and games will be in one city. So far, they have not approved it', the City star said. 

Zinchenko will be hoping he can play a part in the return of the Champions League, and the defender will see where he fits into Guardiola's plans when City meet Arsenal on Wednesday in the Premier League.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Juanma Lillo: Who is the potential Man City assistant coach Pep Guardiola hailed as ‘my maestro’?

Jack Heale takes a look at the new Manchester City assistant manager, and his special relationship with the champions' Catalan coach Pep Guardiola.

Jack Heale

Man City looking to replace current star with Premier League full-back

Manchester City could be looking to replace Benjamin Mendy with Ben Chilwell this summer, according to recent reports.

Nathan Allen

Man City join PSG and Chelsea in the race for €30 million left-back - Pep Guardiola is 'interested' and wants to fight

Manchester City have reportedly joined the race for Porto left-back Alex Telles, according to an exclusive report from Le10Sport.

Freddie Pye

Man City trailing potential new recruits - working on a 'significant number of deals'

Manchester City are said to be on a global search, with the club looking to bring in several new players for their “emerging talent pool”.

Harry Winters

'Everything points' towards Man City star remaining at the club this summer

'Everything points' towards Manchester City star Joao Cancelo staying at the club this summer, despite earlier reports saying City are in a 'tremendous mess' regarding the players situation.

harryasiddall

Man City will NOT sign 'transferable' La Liga duo - despite 'reliable news' that they're interested

Manchester City will NOT sign Barcelona duo Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto, despite them being made 'transferable'.

harryasiddall

CFG 'pressing ahead' with plans to expand clubs within Europe

Manchester City’s ownership group known as the City Football Group are said to be actively planning to expand their European portfolio.

Harry Winters

Several clubs monitoring the position of Man City midfielder - players 'preference' revealed

Several European clubs are monitoring the position of Manchester City midfielder Aleix Garcia, with his contract expiring at the end of this season.

harryasiddall

The 1894 Group banner is an opportunity wasted - A Week in the City

Joe Butterfield is back again with a look over what's gone on in the world of Manchester City - but this week, all eyes are on one talking point in particular...

Joe Butterfield

RB Leipzig 'firmly committed' to signing Man City defender - only the 'details' missing from the deal

RB Leipzig have now 'firmly committed' to signing Manchester City left-back Angeliño following his loan spell this season.

harryasiddall