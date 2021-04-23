“Training under Pep Guardiola would be a dream for me...” – Brazil defender reveals reasons for snubbing Barcelona in favour of Man City switch

Manchester City signed Yan Couto from his hometown club Coritiba FC last year in a reported £5 million deal, beating the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich to the youngster’s signature.

Couto had initially attracted the attention of top clubs from across Europe, after helping Brazil win the Under-17 World Cup back in 2019. The player ultimately chose a move to the Etihad Stadium, over heavy favourites Barcelona, and signed a five-year contract with the Premier League club.

The 2002-born right back was immediately sent to City Football Group-owned Girona on a season-long loan for the 2020/21 campaign. He has since featured regularly for the La Liga 2 side, scoring a goal, and assisting three more in 16 appearances.

Speaking to Catalan newspaper Diari de Girona, as translated by Sport Witness, Yan Couto shed some light on his decision to snub La Liga giants Barcelona in favour of a move to Manchester.

The young Brazilian said, “I almost signed for Barça. It was a matter of days. In the end I changed my mind and went to City to be trained by Guardiola, the best in the world.”

The 18 year-old has impressed in the Second Division of Spanish football and hopes to return to his parent club, with a dream of training under manager Pep Guardiola - who has been a significant factor in Couto’s decision to join Manchester City.

“I made the best choice because City are growing every year and have become one of the best [clubs] in the world. It was a great opportunity. Besides, training under Guardiola would be a dream for me,” Couto said.

Manchester City decision makers along, with coach Pep Guardiola, will decide on Yan Couto’s immediate future once he returns to the City Football Academy this summer, after his impressive stint at Girona comes to a close.

