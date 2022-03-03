Skip to main content

"Trophyless Season, Here We Go", "Chelsea is Probably Easier" - Many Manchester City Fans React to FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw

Plenty of Manchester City supporters have taken to social media to react to the FA Cup quarter-final draw held on Thursday evening, with Pep Guardiola's side set to face Southampton at St. Mary's.

Manchester City sealed a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Peterborough United in the fifth-round of the FA Cup in midweek, as second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish saw off the Posh at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The Premier League champions will be keen to get their hands on their second FA Cup title under Pep Guardiola this season after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of West Ham on penalties in September last year.

imago1010265986h

Pep Guardiola and Ilkay Gundogan

imago1010266134h

Pep Guardiola giving instructions to the Manchester City squad in their 2-0 win over Peterborough in the FA Cup fifth-round on Tuesday evening.

With Liverpool set to challenge Manchester City in what has all the makings of a fascinating race for the Premier League title, Guardiola and his men have some task on their hands as they attempt to fend off the challenge from the Reds and retain the league title in May.

Ahead of a crucial derby tie with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, it has been confirmed that Manchester City will make the trip to St. Mary's to face Southampton in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after Thursday evening's draw.

Read More

JG Pet Away

Jack Grealish

Mahrez vs Pet Away

Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City will be wary of the threat posed by the Saints ahead of their cup meeting, having failed to beat Ralph Hasenhuttl's side in the Premier League this season.

A few months on from holding the Premier League champions to a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium, Southampton ended Manchester City's 15-game league winning run prior to the winter break in a valiant display that saw the Saints hold Guardiola's men to a 1-1 draw at St. Mary's.

A series of Manchester City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the Sky Blues being drawn against Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-final.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1010279300h
News

"Trophyless Season, Here We Go", "Chelsea is Probably Easier" - Many Manchester City Fans React to FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw

By Vayam Lahoti
3 minutes ago
imago1010260959h
News

FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw Complete as Manchester City Face Southampton

By Harry Winters
27 minutes ago
Pep cover fresh
News

"I Would Change Half of What I've Achieved As A Manager!" - Pep Guardiola Makes Hilarious Admission on Improving Golf Swing

By Vayam Lahoti
1 hour ago
imago1005152875h
News

Pep Guardiola Credits Wife for His Touchline Fashion and Thanks Man City's Money for 'Good Things' in his Life

By Srinivas Sadhanand
3 hours ago
imago0045657870h
News

Pep Guardiola Names Manchester City Star 'Most Likely' to Become Manager Following Playing Career

By Edward Burnett
4 hours ago
imago0044649517h
News

Mario Balotelli Explains Why Premier League Title Success Ranks Above Champions League Final Win

By Srinivas Sadhanand
6 hours ago
imago1007322678h
News

Manchester City's Potential Pep Guardiola Replacement Taking English Lessons - Manchester United Heavily Linked

By Srinivas Sadhanand
7 hours ago
imago1007279411h
Transfer Rumours

From Brazil: Manchester City Owners Submit Proposal for Corinthians Midfielder - Club 'Pleased' by Offer

By Srinivas Sadhanand
8 hours ago