"Trophyless Season, Here We Go", "Chelsea is Probably Easier" - Many Manchester City Fans React to FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw

Plenty of Manchester City supporters have taken to social media to react to the FA Cup quarter-final draw held on Thursday evening, with Pep Guardiola's side set to face Southampton at St. Mary's.

Manchester City sealed a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Peterborough United in the fifth-round of the FA Cup in midweek, as second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish saw off the Posh at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The Premier League champions will be keen to get their hands on their second FA Cup title under Pep Guardiola this season after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of West Ham on penalties in September last year.

IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola and Ilkay Gundogan IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola giving instructions to the Manchester City squad in their 2-0 win over Peterborough in the FA Cup fifth-round on Tuesday evening.

With Liverpool set to challenge Manchester City in what has all the makings of a fascinating race for the Premier League title, Guardiola and his men have some task on their hands as they attempt to fend off the challenge from the Reds and retain the league title in May.

Ahead of a crucial derby tie with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, it has been confirmed that Manchester City will make the trip to St. Mary's to face Southampton in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after Thursday evening's draw.

IMAGO / Action Plus Jack Grealish IMAGO / NurPhoto Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City will be wary of the threat posed by the Saints ahead of their cup meeting, having failed to beat Ralph Hasenhuttl's side in the Premier League this season.

A few months on from holding the Premier League champions to a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium, Southampton ended Manchester City's 15-game league winning run prior to the winter break in a valiant display that saw the Saints hold Guardiola's men to a 1-1 draw at St. Mary's.

A series of Manchester City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the Sky Blues being drawn against Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-final.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra