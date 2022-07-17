Skip to main content

Troy Hawke Pays a Visit to Manchester City to Greet Players Before Setting off on Pre-season Tour

Manchester City players reported to the training ground before setting off on the pre-season tour of America and some were left wondering what had just happened. 

Troy Hawke has become a regular feature at shopping malls, shops and hospitality venues across the country welcoming and waving goodbye to customers, sometimes to the annoyance of the staff. 

Comedian Milo McCabe who takes on the greeters persona decided that he would stop by to welcome the Premier League champions to their forthcoming American Tour. 

Jack Grealish was the first to walk past Hawke on the video that was posted to Twitter.

“Welcome to training camp, you have a fabulously symmetrical face,” Hawke said to the England midfielder upon his arrival.

“I have what?” replied Grealish, before asking inside “did he say anything to you that guy?”

Grealish vs WHU Away 2

“Welcome to training sir, you have clear eyes and fabulous skin, you’re clearly a master of hydration” as new signing Kalvin Phillips went to enter the building past Hawke who was dressed in the usual purple jacket and grey cravat. 

 “I try to be yeah!” replied Phillips, before entering with a smile on his face.

Kalvin Phillips in action for England

A string on players continued to walk through the doors, all being given different welcomes, Kevin de Bruyne being asked 'What would Jan Molby do?" which got a rye smile from the Belgian midfielder. 

Last up was manager Pep Guardiola, who was on the receiving end of a riddle from Hawke.

Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola

“Who’s more the pep talker: the pep talker, or the pep talker who gives Pep a pep talk?” asked Hawke.

“Pep pep talker,” Guardiola replied, before going inside with the rest of the coaches.

