"Try in the Training Pitch!" - Kevin De Bruyne's Hilarious Response to Question on Atletico Madrid's Tactics

Kevin De Bruyne has opened up on Atletico Madrid's defensive tactics on display in Manchester City's 1-0 first leg victory at the Etihad.

Manchester City kicked off their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid with a 1-0 home victory, setting up what should be a fantastic second leg in Madrid next week. 

A second-half Kevin De Bruyne goal was all City needed to get the result on the night, after the Spanish side remained rock-solid at the back through 70 minutes. 

Atletico did not show much desire to attack and score goals on the night, and speaking after the match, De Bruyne opened up on the difficulties in facing such a stubborn team.

"Very hard game, they play so defensively tight. They're solid, it's their way of playing. We played good in the circumstances, tough to create opportunities," the Belgian told BT Sport

"First half was tight, we didn't give anything away. Second half we had a couple of chances and we took one. I made the run, Phil found me perfectly. I needed to stay composed and luckily I did."

De Bruyne continued, "It's very hard, they played almost five in the back and five in midfield. It's very hard to find spaces, I'd recommend to everyone who says something to us in this game to try in the training pitch.

"The way we played was good because we didn't give anything away. We stayed calm and patient. Try to find spaces, you'll lose balls because it's so compact. We had a couple of chances in the second half and managed to take one."

And while the La Liga side tried to bait the City players into picking up yellow cards late in the game, Pep Guardiola's men attempted to keep their cool. De Bruyne says that it is nothing new from Atletico. 

"It's the way they play, it's their style," the Belgian marksman continued.

"We have to stay composed, don't get into the actions or fight with them. It's not the way we are as a team, I think we handled it well as a team. Sometimes it happens but the boys did well."

Next up for the Blues is the visit of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in a potential Premier League title decider.

