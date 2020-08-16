"Try to find a partner, drink a beer with a friend..." - Man City star reacts to Liverpool fans responses after UCL defeat

Bernardo Silva has gone all out on his personal Twitter profile, after Liverpool fans obsessively responded to his previous tweets in the aftermath of Manchester City's 3-1 defeat to Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League on Saturday night.

The Portuguese midfielder is never usually one to hide his feelings on social media, especially in moments that follow defeats or moments of victory for his club or country. But not many expected the sort of reaction he provided on Sunday afternoon, when his mentioned became flooded with Liverpool supporters highlighting City's defeat to the French outfit.

Bernardo Silva wrote: "And to all Liverpool fans that have nothing else to do than to come to a Man City player account, I’m also sorry for you but for the wrong reasons... pathetic... go celebrate your titles, or try to find a partner, drink a beer with a friend, read a book... so many options!"

As expected, it seemed to go down well with Manchester City supporters, although unsurprisingly, fans of the Merseyside club became instantly rattled and persisted in trying to get back at the two-time Premier League winner.

-----

You can follow us for live Man City updates here: @City_Xtra