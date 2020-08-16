SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

"Try to find a partner, drink a beer with a friend..." - Man City star reacts to Liverpool fans responses after UCL defeat

City Xtra

Bernardo Silva has gone all out on his personal Twitter profile, after Liverpool fans obsessively responded to his previous tweets in the aftermath of Manchester City's 3-1 defeat to Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League on Saturday night.

The Portuguese midfielder is never usually one to hide his feelings on social media, especially in moments that follow defeats or moments of victory for his club or country. But not many expected the sort of reaction he provided on Sunday afternoon, when his mentioned became flooded with Liverpool supporters highlighting City's defeat to the French outfit.

Bernardo Silva wrote: "And to all Liverpool fans that have nothing else to do than to come to a Man City player account, I’m also sorry for you but for the wrong reasons... pathetic... go celebrate your titles, or try to find a partner, drink a beer with a friend, read a book... so many options!"

As expected, it seemed to go down well with Manchester City supporters, although unsurprisingly, fans of the Merseyside club became instantly rattled and persisted in trying to get back at the two-time Premier League winner.

-----

You can follow us for live Man City updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City set their price for young defender - Barcelona interested

Manchester City have set a price of €23 million for wantaway young defender Eric Garcia, with Barcelona keen to bring him back to the club.

harryasiddall

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 1-3 Lyon (Champions League)

After another night to forget in the Champions League for Manchester City, where once again we failed to reach a semi-final after been knocked out by lesser opposition, we look at what we learned on the night.

markgough96

Man City in shock £40 million deal for Tottenham midfielder - clubs stance revealed

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is a 'serious admirer' of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks (24).

Jack Walker

Player Ratings: Manchester City 1-3 Lyon (Champions League)

Manchester City were knocked out of the Champions League in infuriating fashion once again as Lyon scraped an unlikely victory.

Nathan Allen

Five at the back? - Manchester City vs Lyon (Team News)

With a place in the Champions League semi-finals at stake, Manchester City take on Lyon in a one-legged quarter final.

harryasiddall

Man City star likened to Philipp Lahm by Pep Guardiola - with a strong bond between the pair revealed

Manchester City reportedly 'scoffed' at the notion earlier this week that 'clear the air talks' had been held surrounding Kyle Walker's future.

Jack Walker

Xtra Tactics: Manchester City vs Lyon (Champions League)

Olympique Lyonnais are the side Manchester City will face in the Quarter Finals of the UEFA Champions League - and here's everything you can expect from a huge night in the history of both clubs.

Brendan Earley

Man City winger to complete his loan move later today - option to buy included

Manchester City's Pedro Porro (20) is expected to arrive in Lisbon today to complete his loan move to Sporting.

Jack Walker

The Big Match Preview - Manchester City vs Lyon (Champions League)

Manchester City will continue their pursuit of European glory on Saturday night as they face Lyon in their Champions League quarter-final.

Danny Lardner

"He's still in Barcelona" - Aymeric Laporte & Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Lyon)

With the prospect of playing either Barcelona or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, Manchester City are set to face Lyon in the clubs first game of the mini-tournament in Lisbon.

harryasiddall