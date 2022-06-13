Skip to main content
Twitter Reacts To Erling Haaland Announcement

Manchester City have finally announced the signing of Erling Haaland officially on Twitter.

The Norweigan has signed for the Blues, which prompted a subsequent reaction from the football world on one of its most famous platforms. Who is saying what about the signing?

Erling Haaland Finally Joins Manchester City

Erling Haaland Finally Joins Manchester City

Gary Lineker welcomed Erling Haaland to the Premier League with a nice warm paragraph, highlighting what the signing actually means for English football as a whole. 

Elsewhere, Manchester City Winger Riyad Mahrez referenced a tweet from June 2021, from when he was on holiday with the Norweigan Striker.

The Algerian seems to have gone undercover as Agent Mahrez to get the former Borussia Dortmund man to the Etihad.

Fabrizio Romano highlighted the significance of today for the Haaland family. It is 8035 days since Alfie Haaland signed for Manchester City, with today being the exact day 22 years ago.

Manchester City have signed one of the world's best at a ripe age. If he can stay fit, we could see another Premier League legend being born.

Twitter Reacts To Haaland.

