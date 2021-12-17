Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    "Two Banter and Finished Clubs", "Ship Him Off" - Some Man City Fans React to Major Breakthrough in Transfer Negotiations

    Some Manchester City fans have reacted to a major breakthrough in negotiations between the Blues and Barcelona regarding Ferran Torres.
    Author:

    Whilst Ferran Torres continues to focus on recovering from a nasty foot injury picked up on international duty in October, speculation about his future off-the-pitch continues to swirl.

    Links that started last month regarding a move to Barcelona have not slowed down, and it's looking increasingly likely that the Spaniard may get his wish.

    He reportedly spoke to Pep Guardiola and made his desire to leave City and join Barcelona known earlier last month, to which the Catalan agreed, if a suitable financial package could be agreed.

    According to Gerard Romero, as relayed by Mundo Deportivo, the difference between Manchester City and Barcelona in their valuations of Torres is now just €4 million-€5 million.

    Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez progressed these reports by claiming the deal is '90% done' and is ‘very, very advanced’

    Read More

    The transfer will cost the La Liga club around €50 million plus €5 million in bonuses - figures they are ‘now trying with Manchester City’.

    The Blues paid €23 million for Torres in the summer of 2020 and if reports are to be believed, they'll be making a healthy profit on their original expenditure.

    With negotiations looking to edge close, some Manchester City fans have reacted to this news over on City Xtra's Twitter page

    The vast majority seem to be tired of this saga and want the deal to go through as quickly as possible, whilst others noted the opportunity to take the money and reinvest it directly back into the squad.

    Here are a few of our favourites:

