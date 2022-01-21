Two Club Meetings, Erling Haaland Hopes, River Plate 'Optimism' for Summer Move - The Latest on Julian Alvarez to Manchester City

A cascade of reports have come in throughout Friday from reputable journalists and outlets from across the globe linking Julian Alvarez with a move to the Etihad Stadium, with the possibility of a switch as soon as January mooted for the 21-year-old.

Amid the ongoing speculation surrounding the likes of Erling Haaland, Dusan Vlahovic and Harry Kane with a potential move to Manchester, a flurry of reports have cited that the Premier League champions are lining up a move for Alvarez.

Here is a concise round-up of the most reliable updates on Julian Alvarez to Manchester City that have emerged on Friday:

News initially broke as Juan Cortese of TYC Sports reported that Manchester City were 'interested' in signing Julian Alvarez from River Plate, with Hernan Castillo claiming shortly after that City were 'about to close' a deal.

It was then revealed by César Luis Merlo that Manchester City had made two offers to sign the Argentine striker from River Plate - one to sign Alvarez in January, and the other to wait until June to sign the highly-rated striker.

Juan Cortese of TYC Sports then went on to add to his initial report that it was 'most likely' that Manchester City would leave Alvarez at River Plate until June.

The rising number of reports from Argentina then lead to Jonathan Smith of Goal confirming Manchester City's interest in signing Alvarez from River Plate.

Argentine journalist Veronica Brunati added that River Plate were 'close' to sanctioning a sale to Manchester City, but the Argentina international would remain at his current club for a further six months.

Interestingly, it was noted by the Manchester Evening News that Alvarez is not seen as a potential successor to Sergio Aguero at Manchester City, and that a potential move for the River Plate academy graduate would not affect their interest in signing Harry Kane or Erling Haaland in the summer.

An update from Juan Cortese of TYC Sports, which was relayed by César Luis Merlo, stated that Manchester City's offer for Julian Alvarez was worth nearly $21 million (£15.5 million), and that River Plate were 'optimistic' that their forward could remain at the club until at least the middle of the year.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that the Manchester City board had held two meetings the Alvarez's representatives, whilst adding that though talks over a move had begun with River Plate, the deal had not been completed yet.

The Italian journalist went on to claim that Alvarez will not join the Premier League leaders in January should they manage to acquire his services.

It was then reported by Juan Cortese of TYC Sports that while the chances of Alvarez's transfer to Manchester City were 'strong', the 21-year-old would remain at River Plate until June, with the possibility of completing the entire Copa Libertadores.



According to Veronica Brunati, City had reached an agreement with both River Plate and Julian Alvarez. The player would head to Manchester in August, if there is an opening in the first-team squad, or else he would be loaned out with a possible extended stay at River Plate.

It was also added that should Manchester City opt to loan Julian Alvarez out in August, the forward could either stay at River Plate for a further six months or join a European club to further strengthen his adaptation.

Further details on the finances of a move were then offered, with Hernan Castillo reporting that Manchester City would be paying $27.5 million (£20.5 million) for Julian Alvarez, with there being 'good chances' of a deal being announced before the January window shuts or even in the coming days, according to César Luis Merlo, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano.

Finally, and most recently, The Athletic claimed that sources were confident that a deal between Manchester City and River Plate for Julian Alvarez could be confirmed by the end of the January transfer window.

River Plate are however set to hold onto the forward until the summer, according to the Athletic, with Alvarez joining Manchester City's first-team ahead of the 2022/23 season - with the player considered an option for the future, as per Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra