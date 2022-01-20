Skip to main content

Two Etihad Exits Completed, Oleksandr Zinchenko Subject to Interest From Spain - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 20th 2022

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, gossip, and rumours from around the world, with the transfer window closing on January 31st.

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, after the nineteenth day of the winter transfer market.

Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

N/A

Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

Manchester City academy star James McAtee is still wanted by Swansea City on loan in January. (Ian Mitchelmore, Wales Online)

Real Betis are on the trail of Oleksandr Zinchenko. (Martin Blackburn, Sun)

Latest Contract News

Oleksandr Zinchenko is determined to stay at Manchester City and earn a new deal at the Etihad Stadium. (Martin Blackburn, Sun)

Confirmed Man City Signings

N/A

Confirmed Man City Departures

Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7M)

Read More

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Stoke City (Six-Month Loan)

James Trafford to Bolton Wanderers (Six-Month Loan)

Tommy Doyle to Cardiff City (Six-Month Loan)

Oscar Tarensi to Girona B (Six-Month Loan)

Confirmed Man City Contract Extensions

Finley Burns (2027)

Shea Charles (2027)

