Two Former Manchester City Targets Link-Up For Chelsea

Manchester City were strongly linked with Marc Cucurella throughout the summer before he joined Chelsea whilst they were also rumoured to be interested in Kalidou Koulibaly before the two-time European Champions again swooped in to secure his signature.

The pair were given their first starts together by Thomas Tuchel against Tottenham Hotspur in Chelsea's first home game of the season.

Cucurella only spent one season at Brighton before leaving IMAGO / PA Images

Pep Guardiola had made Cucurella is number one target to strengthen the depth at left-back at the start of the window but City were priced out of a move for the Spanish international as Brighton valued him at £50 million.

The Premier League Champions submitted a bid worth £30 million which was swiftly rejected but they did not want to meet The Seagulls' valuation and Chelsea did not wait around paying over £60 million to make sure he joined them for the new season.

Koulibaly joined Chelsea before Cucurella but City were linked with him when Nathan Ake was on the verge of leaving the club to go back to Stamford Bridge but the deal didn't materialise again due to disagreeing on valuation.

Harry Kane's last-minute equaliser IMAGO / Sportimage

It did not take long for the pair to link-up in an attacking sense for Chelsea.

Cucurella swung in a corner on the 19th minute and Koulibaly met it first time on the volley as if he was a striker.

The ball flew into the net to give Tuchel's side a one-nil lead and if things had gone another way this summer City fans could well have witnessed that in their light blue kit rather than the dark blue of Chelsea.

However City looked for alternatives and have now got Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht instead whilst Ake has started the first two games of the season.

The Chelsea Tottenham game finished in dramatic fashion with Harry Kane heading in a last-minute equaliser as well as the two managers having multiple scuffles on the touchline to well and truly welcome back the Premier League.

