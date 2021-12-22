Two Key Man City Stars Named in 2021 IFFHS UEFA Team of the Year

Manchester City’s Ruben Dias and Kevin De Bruyne have been selected as a part of the 2021 IFFHS UEFA Team, amongst the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

2021 has been an excellent year for Manchester City.

They won the 2020/21 Premier League title, reached their first-ever Champions League final, and lifted the Carabao Cup for the fourth consecutive time.

Currently, Pep Guardiola’s men sit three points clear at the top of the Premier League table, while qualifying for the Champions League Round of 16 with a game to spare.

The 2021 IFFHS UEFA Team of The Year has recognised this by selecting Ruben Dias and Kevin De Bruyne as a part of their esteemed XI, while picking Joao Cancelo for a spot on the bench.

The Manchester City contingent find their presence among various legends of the game including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Giorgio Chiellini, and Robert Lewandowski.

However, it is rather surprising to note that certain omissions from the Blues have been made for no rhyme or reason.

For starters, Joao Cancelo has been the most well-rounded full-back in Europe in 2021 and has been sublime as a left-back this season and yet, finds himself on the bench.

Ilkay Gundogan has scored the highest non-penalty goals in the calendar year and despite that, the German has failed to make the cut.

Kyle Walker had a superb 2021, winning multiple trophies while being England’s mainstay at right-back, reaching the final of Euro 2020, and making the official team of the tournament.

However, Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, who played as both a right wing-back and a centre-back last season, has made it in place of the Englishman.

While the honour is undeniable, it’s impossible not to feel that certain Manchester City players have been hard done by in this team.

