Two Man City fixtures to be played at neutral venues

According to Simon Peach, Manchester City's home fixtures against Liverpool and Newcastle are to be played at a neutral venue.

It was announced yesterday that the Premier League is set to return on June 17th, with City's home fixture against Arsenal the first to take place. Alongside Sheffield United vs Aston Villa, these fixtures will even up the number of games played by each team in the league - due to participation in the Carabao Cup final.

(Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

With there still being fears of large crowd gatherings outside the stadium, the police are eager to move some of the high-risk games to neutral venues.

Footballing police chief Mark Roberts has so far flagged City's games against Liverpool and Newcastle as two of them games, with potentially more to be added in the future.

-----

