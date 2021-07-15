Two Man City Stars Included In Final 80 Nominees For 2021 Golden Boy Award - Full List Confirmed Including Man United, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund Talents

Two Manchester City stars have been included among the final 80 nominations for the 2021 edition of the prestigious Golden Boy award.

The Golden Boy is given by sports journalists to a young footballer playing in Europe perceived to have been the most impressive during a calendar year.

It is important to consider that all nominees must be under the age of 21 and play in a European nation's top tier of club football.

Among the final 80 nominations, that have been cut down by 20 names following the initial 100 nominees for the 2021 edition of the Golden Boy award, Manchester City have two representatives.

Firstly, we have promising Serbian winger Filip Stevanovic, who only recently completed an agreement to join Manchester City from the summer, after being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

However, the teenage winger will play no part in Manchester City's upcoming two seasons, as he has been sent out on a two-year loan deal to the Netherlands, where he will play for sc Heerenveen.

The second Manchester City representative is Jayden Braaf, who spent the second-half of the 2020/2021 season on-loan in Serie A with Udinese - however, the Dutch forward suffered a serious injury that required surgery from Dr Ramon Cugat in Barcelona.

It is expected that the injury may affect Udinese's option to buy the young forward, with this particular clause included in the initial loan move that took Braaf to Italy six months ago.

Braaf and Stevanovic are among a whole host of Europe's best young players, with the likes of Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Barcelona's Pedri, and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham all included.

You can find the full list of nominations here.

