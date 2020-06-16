City Xtra
Two Man City stars named in 100-man shortlist for prestigious award

markgough96

Manchester City youngsters Phil Foden and Eric Garcia have both been officially nominated in the 2020 Golden Boy award's 100-man shortlist.

The prestigious accolade is awarded by sports journalists to the U-21 player deemed most impressive throughout European competitions over the calendar year. It's present holder is Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix. 

The inclusion of Foden and Garcia on the shortlist is a boost for both players' profiles. It is Garcia's first appearance on the shortlist, but Foden finished 14th in the 2019 award.

(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Manchester City have had one previous winner of the award - Mario Balotelli, who was awarded the prize in 2010 for his efforts at the club and with Inter Milan in the first half of the year. Additionally, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero are both winners of the prize at previous clubs.

Other Premier League players on the shortlist include Callum Hudson-Odoi, Gabriel Martinelli and Mason Greenwood. 

It is unlikely that Foden or Garcia will win - with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Halaand being a strong favourite - but it will help encourage the players that they are on the right track to success in Manchester, especially under Pep Guardiola's tutelage. 

