Two Man City Stars Nominated For 2021 Golden Boy Award - Full List Confirmed Including Man United, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund Talents

Two Manchester City stars have been included among the 100 nominations for the 2021 edition of the prestigious Golden Boy award.

The Golden Boy is given by sports journalists to a young footballer playing in Europe perceived to have been the most impressive during a calendar year.

It is important to consider that all nominees must be under the age of 21 and play in a European nation's top tier of club football.

Among the 100 nominations for the 2021 edition of the Golden Boy award, Manchester City have two nominations.

Firstly, Manchester City's versatile Spanish midfielder Adrian Bernabe has been nominated. The 20 year-old has been a mainstay in the starting line-ups at academy level for some time now, and has also featured in the first-team on multiple occasions.

However, the player's current contract is reportedly set to expire this month, and recent reports from Spain have suggested that Barcelona are ‘working on’ re-signing their former academy star.

The plan from the viewpoint of the La Liga giants is to keep Adrian Bernabe in their academy at first, and possibly loan him out to another club, until he’s ready to join the first team.

Secondly, we have promising Serbian winger Filip Stevanovic, who only recently completed an agreement to join Manchester City from the summer, after being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

Despite the high-regard in which the young forward is held, recent suggestions from the Manchester Evening News stated that Stevanovic is not expected to be in contention for a Manchester City first-team squad place in the immediate future.

Bernabe and Stevanovic are among a whole host of Europe's best young players, with the likes of Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Barcelona's Pedri, and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham all included.

You can find the full list of nominations below:

