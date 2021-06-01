Two Man City Stars Nominated for Premier League Player of the Season - Man United, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Chelsea, West Ham, Liverpool All Represented

Manchester City have two representatives in the nominations for the Premier League Player of the Season award, as confirmed by the league on Tuesday morning.

Pep Guardiola's side won their fifth Premier League crown since the takeover, with several individual performances driving the club to yet more history and subsequent silverware.

Such were the impressive nature of the performances that two players from Manchester City have been nominated for the Premier League's Player of the Season award - the most players from one club among the list of nominations.

As confirmed by the Premier League on Tuesday morning, both Kevin de Bruyne and Ruben Dias have been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Despite performing at a slightly lower standard to previous seasons, the Belgium international was instrumental to the club's turnaround from sitting in the bottom half of the table in late November.

Across 25 appearances in the Premier League, Kevin de Bruyne scored a total of six goals and provided a further 12 assists - although there is a feeling that with an out-and-out striker, that assist tally could have been a lot greater.

As for Ruben Dias, the Portuguese defender has had a transformational effect on both the Manchester City defence and the rest of his teammates ahead of him on the field. It comes as no surprise to see Dias nominated, after just being names as the FWA Footballer of the Year.

Kevin de Bruyne and Ruben Dias are joined by the following in being nominated for the end of season award:

Bruno Fernandes

Jack Grealish

Harry Kane

Mason Mount

Mohamed Salah

Tomáš Souček

