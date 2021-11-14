Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Two Man City Stars Pull Out of International Duty - Forward to Return to Club For 'Further Assessment on an Injury'

    Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling will not travel with the England squad to take on San Marino, with the former nursing an injury that the club will assess.
    Author:

    The England National Team took one step closer to World Cup qualification with a 5-0 thrashing of Albania on Friday night. Harry Kane's hat-trick was the standout, with the Three Lions just a point away from Qatar.

    It's expected that they'll pick that point up against San Marino on Monday night, statistically the lowest-ranked team in qualification. However, they'll have to do it without two of their key stars - Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish.

    Raheem Sterling's international form is the complete opposite of his club form, with the 26-year-old a reliable goalscorer for Gareth Southgate. Recently, he scored three crucial goals in his countries run to the Euro 2020 final.

    However, he will not travel with the England squad to San Marino owing to a personal matter.

    Read More

    Jack Grealish's situation is slightly different. The £100 million man came off the bench on Friday and has found it tougher to break into Southgate's starting line-up. 

    Despite some brilliant performances - particularly against Germany - in the summer, the England manager still doesn't select the 26-year-old on a regular basis. 

    Now, it has been announced that Grealish has returned to Manchester City for further assessment on an injury. The extent of that injury is so far unknown, but it's likely we'll hear more from Southgate regarding the issue on Monday.

    If nothing has been confirmed at that point, Pep Guardiola will be facing the media next Friday before Manchester City's clash with Everton, where I'm sure he'll be questioned on Grealish's fitness.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1007103057h
    News

    Two Man City Stars Pull Out of International Duty - Forward to Return to Club For 'Further Assessment on an Injury'

    49 seconds ago
    Now
    News

    Kevin De Bruyne Bags Assist in Belgium Win - Man City International Round-Up: Day Three

    12 hours ago
    Dias savage
    News

    "I Was A Striker When I Began" - Man City Star Explains Why He Switched From Being Striker to Defender

    13 hours ago
    imago1007842113h
    News

    "I Could See Myself There." - Chelsea Star Opens Up on Man City Transfer Saga

    15 hours ago
    sipa_34410765
    News

    "Here We Go Again", "The Worst Business Ever!" - Lots of Man City Fans React to Links With Premier League Striker

    16 hours ago
    sipa_34822252
    News

    Man City Recieve Major Injury Boost - Player Returned to International Training on Friday

    17 hours ago
    imago1007043158h
    Transfer Rumours

    Premier League Side 'Keen to Sign' Man City Star - January Deal 'Might Be Possible'

    18 hours ago
    imago1004643296h
    News

    Premier League Looking to 'Heighten Restrictions' on Spending - Man City and Newcastle the Most Affected

    19 hours ago