Two Man City Stars Pull Out of International Duty - Forward to Return to Club For 'Further Assessment on an Injury'

Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling will not travel with the England squad to take on San Marino, with the former nursing an injury that the club will assess.

The England National Team took one step closer to World Cup qualification with a 5-0 thrashing of Albania on Friday night. Harry Kane's hat-trick was the standout, with the Three Lions just a point away from Qatar.

It's expected that they'll pick that point up against San Marino on Monday night, statistically the lowest-ranked team in qualification. However, they'll have to do it without two of their key stars - Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish.

Raheem Sterling's international form is the complete opposite of his club form, with the 26-year-old a reliable goalscorer for Gareth Southgate. Recently, he scored three crucial goals in his countries run to the Euro 2020 final.

However, he will not travel with the England squad to San Marino owing to a personal matter.

Jack Grealish's situation is slightly different. The £100 million man came off the bench on Friday and has found it tougher to break into Southgate's starting line-up.

Despite some brilliant performances - particularly against Germany - in the summer, the England manager still doesn't select the 26-year-old on a regular basis.

Now, it has been announced that Grealish has returned to Manchester City for further assessment on an injury. The extent of that injury is so far unknown, but it's likely we'll hear more from Southgate regarding the issue on Monday.

If nothing has been confirmed at that point, Pep Guardiola will be facing the media next Friday before Manchester City's clash with Everton, where I'm sure he'll be questioned on Grealish's fitness.

