Two Man City Stars To Lift Premier League Trophy TOGETHER After Everton Game This Month - Names Revealed

For the first time since Manchester City began securing multiple Premier League trophies in quick succession, two first-team stars will lift the top-flight crown TOGETHER, after the final game of the campaign, according to the latest emerging information.

Pep Guardiola's side secured their third Premier League crown in the last four seasons on Tuesday night, courtesy of a defeat for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side at the hands of Leicester City at Old Trafford.

The Blues currently sit on 80 points, while the maximum that their city rivals can now achieve is 79 points - and with the title wrapped up mathematically, the first details of the trophy celebrations have now emerged ahead of the presentation at the end of the season.

According to Pol Ballus and Paul Hirst of the Times, Sergio Agüero and Fernandinho will both lift the Premier League trophy together, after Manchester City’s final game of the season against Everton, on May 23rd at the Etihad Stadium.

As captain, Fernandinho would usually be the player to lift the trophy on his own - as Manchester City fans will be more than aware after Vincent Kompany held the first four titles aloft.

However, according to Ballus and Hirst, the Manchester City squad have decided that Sergio Agüero will lift the Premier League trophy along with Fernandinho, as a gesture of respect towards the Argentinian.

The 32-year-old is leaving Manchester City at the end of the current season, with the club taking the decision to not extend his Etihad contract beyond June. The forward looks set to join Barcelona in the summer, and lifting the Premier League title will be an emotional send-off.

The season isn't quite over for Manchester City and their star-studded squad however, with a Champions League final against Chelsea on the horizon, with the showpiece event looking ever-more likely to be moved to Portugal following travel complications associated with Turkey.

The clash on May 29th presents both Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho with a first opportunity to life European football's most prized possession. After a decade of service in Sky Blue, the Champions League crown would be the perfect way to cap off his time in Manchester.

For Fernandinho, the journey may not be ending this summer, despite his contract being up in June along with Sergio Aguero. There is a growing feeling in some quarters that the Manchester City captain is ready to commit a further 12 months to the North-West of England, and stay until the end of the 2021/2022 campaign.

