Two Man City Players Included in List of Top-30 Young Players in Europe - Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea Talents Included

Manchester City have two players included in the Telegraph's updated edition of 'Project 2000' - a list compiling the top-30 players currently playing in European leagues.

Pep Guardiola currently has a whole host of rising young talents at his disposal, paving the way for a prolonged period of on-field success for the reigning Premier League champions - likely beyond the guidance of the Catalan coach at the club.

While several names are breaking through into the first-team set-up at the Etihad Stadium - namely the likes of Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia, Liam Delap, and James McAtee - other names are more established.

This week, the Telegraph have updated their list of the top-30 young players currently playing in European leagues - and Manchester City have two representatives in a star-studded line-up.

Labelled as 'Project 2000' by the British newspaper, the list of the top-30 players playing in European leagues contains representatives from the continent's most prominent clubs, such as Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, and as mentioned, Manchester City.

For Pep Guardiola's side, Spain international Ferran Torres and Manchester City academy graduate Phil Foden are both named in the top-30, with the latter gaining a top-five spot in the Telegraph's list.

Ranked in 14th place, the Telegraph say, "(Ferran) Torres has offered a regular goal-threat for arguably Europe’s best team. When he plays, he tends to score. The challenge now is for him to find a way of playing more regularly in a team of City’s attacking depth. He is deadly in front of goal for Spain."

As for Phil Foden, who has been ranked in 3rd place, the Telegraph explain, "Left wing, right wing, false nine, central midfield. Wherever Foden plays, he impresses. The rising star of English football is already one of the most watchable players in the world."

The newspaper continues, "It is frightening to think that there is still so much more to come from a youngster who has long been seen as one of the most gifted youngsters to come through the English youth system. Described by Pep Guardiola as “the most talented player” he has ever seen, Foden has the potential to become one of the English game’s most decorated stars."

The Telegraph's full list of 30 players is as follows:

30. Curtis Jones - Liverpool



29. Bryan Gil - Tottenham

28. Wesley Fofana - Leicester

27. Rodrygo - Real Madrid

26. Emile Smith Rowe - Arsenal

25. Jonathan David - Lille

24. Sergino Dest - Barcelona

23. Jeremy Doku - Rennes

22. Nuno Mendes - PSG

21. Gavi - Barcelona

20. Aurelien Tchouameni - Monaco

19. Sandro Tonali - Milan

18. Dusan Vlahovic - Fiorentina

17. Dominik Szoboszlai - RB Leipzig

16. Gio Reyna - Borussia Dortmund

15. Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich

14. Ferran Torres - Manchester City

13. Ansu Fati - Barcelona

12. Ryan Gravenberch - Ajax

11. Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid

10. Jadon Sancho - Manchester United

9. Mason Greenwood - Manchester United

8. Vinicius Junior - Real Madrid

7. Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

6. Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen

5. Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund

4. Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich

3. Phil Foden - Manchester City

2. Pedri - Barcelona

1. Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund

