Two Man City Players That 'Encouraged' Club Official to Sanction Sale of Star Forward Revealed

Two Manchester City stars provided 'encouragement' to a decisive club official, when weighing up whether to sanction the sale of Ferran Torres to Barcelona last month, according to a new report.

Across the month of December, no player scored more than Raheem Sterling's five goals in the Premier League - firmly emphasising the impressive return to scintillating form showcased by the Englishman.

The England international’s resurgence is starting to gain recognition, as the 27-year old has been shortlisted among the seven nominees to win the Premier League Player of the Month award for December.

While it was reported earlier in the season that a potential move to Barcelona could be on the cards, Raheem Sterling has put all speculation to one side and emerged as one of Manchester City’s key men once again.

Another player that has caught the eye is academy talent Cole Palmer, scoring his first goals in the Champions League as well as the Carabao Cup, while making his first ever Premier League start against Everton earlier this season.

As per a new report by ESPN’s Rob Dawson, Raheem Sterling’s return to form and the rise of Cole Palmer ‘encouraged’ club director Txiki Begiristain to accept Ferran Torres’ demand for a January switch to Barcelona.

Further details suggest that despite Manchester City’s lack of a traditional striker with the Spaniard’s departure, the move was sanctioned due to the statement performances put in by the English pair.

Since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium in 2015, Raheem Sterling has emerged as one of the most productive and versatile forwards in world football. An in-form Sterling guarantees goals, while also being capable of operating across the frontline.

As for Palmer, the youngster has become a regular in Pep Guardiola’s matchday squads, with the Catalan entrusting the 19-year-old to occupy a false nine role on, which speaks volumes of just how highly-rated his talent is at the club.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra