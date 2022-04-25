Two Manchester City Stars Absent From Pre-Real Madrid Champions League Training

Kyle Walker and John Stones were absent from Manchester City's first-team group training session ahead of their Champions league semi-final clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday evening.

Manchester City can take a major step towards a second Champions League final appearance in a row when they welcome Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium on the back of a convincing 5-1 thrashing of Watford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's men are locked into an intense title race with Liverpool, who freed them from any further cup obligations with a 3-2 victory over the Blues in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley a few weeks ago, though City remain one point clear of Jurgen Klopp's men in the table.

IMAGO / Action Plus The Blues missed Kyle Walker and John Stones in their weekend thumping of Watford, as Gabriel Jesus scored four times following recent reports linking the Brazilian with a summer exit from the Etihad Stadium. IMAGO / Action Plus Walker hasn't featured for the Premier League champions since the full-back came off injured in City's enthralling draw away at Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final second-leg. The England international was excluded from the matchday squad against Watford at the weekend and Pep Guardiola said after his side's win that it remained to be seen whether Walker would be able to recover in time to face Real Madrid. IMAGO / PA Images Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Monday afternoon, the Manchester City boss confirmed that Walker will be further assessed ahead of a decision on whether the 31-year-old can make the cut.

Guardiola further stated that a decision was also yet to be made on John Stones' fitness after the centre-half came off with a hamstring injury in City's 3-0 win over Brighton last week.

However, it can be confirmed that Walker and Stones both missed City's group first-team training session on Monday afternoon - which hints at the Blues being without the England pair for the first-leg against Carlo Ancelotti's men on Tuesday evening.

With Joao Cancelo suspended for the clash after receiving a yellow card against Atletico Madrid in the second-leg of City's quarter-final tie, it remains to be seen who features at right-back for the Premier League leaders.

In his press conference on Monday, Guardiola said: "They didn’t train in the last 10 days for Kyle (Walker), and John (Stones) - since Brighton.

"We have a training session today and (we will) see how they players are. Tonight, tomorrow, decide the line up.

"I wait for the training session to see how they feel. I'm sure players will play in positions they aren't used but they will do their best."

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube