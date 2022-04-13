Skip to main content

TWO Manchester City Stars at Risk of Champions League Semi-Final Suspension

Pep Guardiola is at risk of potentially being without two key players for the Champions League Semi-Finals against Real Madrid, should Manchester City successfully overcome Atletico Madrid in the Quarter-Finals on Wednesday night.

Manchester City are bidding to reach the Champions League Semi-Finals for a second consecutive season, and will take a slender 1-0 lead into Wednesday's quarter-final second-leg tie against Atletico Madrid. 

Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute goal proved the difference between the two sides at the Etihad Stadium last week, as the Premier League Champions patiently negotiated Diego Simeone's robust and pragmatic side. 

If City can avoid defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night, then they will be guaranteed a semi-final spot, where they would face Real Madrid, after they dramatically knocked out holders Chelsea. 

Real bounced back from going 3-0 down on Tuesday evening to take a 5-4 aggregate victory after extra-time, as Carlo Ancelotti's side set-up either a Madrid derby or another trip to England. 

Should Manchester City beat Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night then they would look set to return to the Spanish capital next month, in a repeat of the 2016 UEFA Champions League Semi-Final. 

imago1006625819h

However, the Blues are at risk of being without two key players for the first-leg of the semi-finals, should they beat Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

imago1011259895h

Kevin De Bruyne, who scored against Atleti in midweek and Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, is a yellow card away from a one-match suspension, likewise is full-back Joao Cancelo, heading into Wednesday's second-leg.

UEFA rules state that "all yellow cards expire on completion of the quarter-finals. They are not carried forward to the semi-finals," meaning the pair just need to avoid picking up a caution at the Wanda Metropolitano. 

imago1011259013h

Pep Guardiola is already without Gabriel Jesus due to suspension, after the Brazilian forward was booked shortly after coming on as a substitute in the first-leg. 

Champions League suspensions have become a common problem for Pep Guardiola in recent months, with the Manchester City boss having been without Kyle Walker for the past three matches, due to his red card against RB Leipzig during the Group Stage.    

The England full-back is expected to return to the Manchester City team against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, despite Pep Guardiola's very public rebuking of the 31 year-old's actions. 

imago1011073914h
