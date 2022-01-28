"UCL Dream is Over", "Another Quarter-Final Exit" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Key Champions League Last 16 Update

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to the news that Kyle Walker has received a three match Champions League ban.

Ever since the Abu Dhabi Group's takeover of Manchester City in 2008, the ultimate goal has been to lift the Champions League trophy.

By appointing Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain, the hierarchy put everything in place to ensure the appointment of Pep Guardiola as manager - one of the sports' serial winners.

After three years at the helm, with some disappointing exits along the way, the Catalan finally guided Manchester City to the Champions League final - where they narrowly lost out to Chelsea in Porto.

The heartbreak of losing that final will have been hard to take, but the Blues were tasked with going again in a tough Group A in this year's competition.

However, despite being pitted against European giants Paris Saint-Germain, Bundesliga challengers RB Leipzig, and a tough Club Brugge side, City finished top of the group.

One of the two times the dropped points in that run was against RB Leipzig on the final matchday - with a particular incident souring the night.

With 20 minutes to play, experienced right-back Kyle Walker kicked out and was shown a straight red card.

It has been confirmed today by Mike Minay that the England international is to be banned for three Champions League games, with UEFA describing the incident as "assault".

That means he'll miss both last-16 ties with Sporting CP and a potential quarter-final first leg.

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to the news over on City Xtra's Twitter page, with the vast majority frustrated with Walker - especially considering his vast experience at the top level.

Here is what the supporters are saying:

