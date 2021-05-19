UEFA Announce £515 Ticket Prices For Champions League Final Between Man City and Chelsea

UEFA have confirmed their pricing for the Champions League Final in Porto, Portugal later this month, between Manchester City and Chelsea.

The European football governing body have revealed that Chelsea have received an allocation of 5,800 tickets, and the same number is expected to be handed to Manchester City - however the Premier League Champions are yet to confirm details on their website.

However, the most standout piece of information from the confirmed details is that tickets will reach up to £515 per ticket for those in areas labelled as Category 1 - which is usually seats closest to the field of play.

As confirmed by Chelsea in their official club statement, the pricing for the UEFA Champions League final is as follows:

Category 1: £515

Category 2: £386.50

Category 3: £154.50

Category 4: £60

Wheelchair: £60

Ambulant: £60

Details regarding Covid-19 information have also been outlined, with UEFA stating the following:

"Supporters should check with the UK government website on the up-to-date requirements for travel to Portugal and back to the UK."

"UEFA have advised that all supporters should have a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to stadium entry or negative antigen test within 48 hours prior to stadium entry."

"Supporters will NOT be required to complete medical declaration forms."

Full details and ticket information from Chelsea can be found here, with a statement and additional information directly relating to Manchester City supporters expected on ManCity.com in the coming moments.

