UEFA Charge Atletico Madrid Following Fan-Related Incidents in Champions League Clash Against Manchester City

Atletico Madrid have been charged by UEFA for 'discriminatory behaviour', in the wake of their fans' displays of racism inside the Etihad Stadium during the Champions League quarter-final first-leg against Manchester City.

Manchester City's 1-0 first-leg win against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night was the perfect start to a gruelling few weeks of fixtures for Pep Guardiola's side.

A single 70th minute strike from Kevin De Bruyne broke down a stubborn Atletico Madrid defence, giving City a slender but important lead to take to the Spanish capital for the second-leg of the tie next week.

However, the game was marred for many inside the stadium, after reports emerged of 'rampant racism' from the traveling Atletico Madrid fans, with some videos emerging after the game showing away fans performing 'Nazi salutes' from their perch in the Etihad Stadium's South Stand.

According to a report from The Manchester Evening News in the hours that followed the match, arrests were made in the stadium, and several incidents were reported to the Greater Manchester Police.

In a statement released by UEFA on Friday afternoon, European football's governing body confirmed charges made on the Spanish giants following fan-related incidents at the Etihad Stadium earlier this week.

IMAGO / Sportimage UEFA have stated, "Disciplinary proceedings have been instigated in accordance with Article 55 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Manchester City FC and Club Atlético de Madrid (1-0) played on 5 April 2022 in England." IMAGO / Pro Sports Images UEFA then confirmed the two charges made against Club Atlético de Madrid: • Discriminatory behaviour - Art. 14 DR • Throwing of objects - Art. 16(2)(b) DR The statement on UEFA's website dedicated to disciplinary matters by stating, "The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course."

For the Premier League champions, their focus now must shift back to domestic proceedings on the pitch.

Sunday afternoon's crucial Premier League showdown with Liverpool could decide the top-flight title, as the two sides come into the colossal clash separated by only one point in the standings.

The recent fixtures between the two North-West clubs point to a good result for the Blues, as the Anfield club have not won a Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium since 2015 - before Pep Guardiola was in charge at the club.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube